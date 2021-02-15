Cardi B Shares Message for Offset After 'Extra Special' Valentine's Day Trip: 'I Love You'

"Let's make it last forever," Cardi B wrote alongside a series of photos of herself and Offset

On Sunday, the 28-year-old rapper shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram, showing off the elaborate celebrations that she and her husband Offset took part in alongside their 2½-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

First sharing a collection of photos of the pair posing together, alongside some solo shots of Cardi in a white dress, the "WAP" rapper wrote, "Let's make it last forever," beside the series of photos.

In another post, Cardi shared a video of herself and the Migos member at dinner with Kulture, before she showed off a Patek Philippe watch that her husband gifted her for the romantic holiday. "Thank you baby ❤️❤️❤️ You made this weekend so extra special for me. I love you forever," Cardi wrote in the caption of the latter post.

Then, sharing an a carousel of photos of herself with Offset on the beach, Cardi thanked her husband for their romantic getaway.

"Thank you baby for this amazing trip. You're right, sometimes I gotta slow down and live a little," she wrote. "I have such a New York mentality I'm always thinking about the work and chasing that money but when you think fast you're mind might crash."

"Being a artist comes with more then [sic] just music and videos it comes with a business," Cardi added. "Thank you for setting me up for the right path for me not to f--- up ever again. I love you @offsetyrn."

The sweet Valentine's Day posts and tributes to Offset come about shortly after the "Up" rapper revealed on her Instagram Story that her husband surprised her by filling their home with tons of roses and balloons on Saturday.

"Wow, you did that for me?" the mom of one asked Offset, who was standing behind Cardi in the clip.

"I did that for you," he sweetly replied, before Cardi said "Well I don't even know what to say," as she continued to shoot video of the decorations.

Cardi then walked into another room where Offset and Kulture were standing next to a large teddy bear balloon. "You like it?" she asked her toddler.

As Cardi stepped into another bedroom, she revealed dozens of heart-shaped balloons floating around the bed as well as a balloon decoration reading the word "love."

"Feeling love, I'm feeling love," Cardi said.

The hitmaker then turned the camera to her bed, which was covered in rose petals in the shape of a heart. Also seen in the clip were multiple boxes of chocolates on the bedside table and a large teddy bear.

"So beautiful, I feel loved guys," Cardi said as she took another video of the flowers in the front hall.

Days before Offset's romantic surprise, Cardi revealed on Twitter that she believes men should spend more on gifts for the holiday than women.

"Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift," she wrote. "Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."

The tweet was met with backlash, but Cardi stuck by her words in another series of messages on Friday.

"Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin 'but you bought your man a lambo' but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand, 400k ring on my right, Thousands of dollars In Birkins, soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts," she wrote in reference to the gifts exchanged between her and her Offset.

Cardi added, "So if ya don't like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy. If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that's around 550$."