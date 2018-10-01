Cardi B Will Be Charged for Allegedly Ordering Attack on Strip Club Bartenders: Reports

Cardi B surrendered to police on Monday morning, PEOPLE can confirm. The rapper surrendered in connection with her alleged involvement with a fight earlier this year at a strip club in Queens, New York, according to multiple reports.

A New York Police Department Public Information Officer tells PEOPLE that Cardi “turned herself in today at the 109 Precinct,” which is located in Flushing, Queens. According to NBC Channel 4 News, she surrendered to police shortly before 10 a.m.

While entering the police station, she was seen wearing a tan-colored skirt with a thigh-high slit, as well as a white blouse and heels.

A NYPD PIO tells POEPLE that charges are “currently pending,” but TMZ reported that she will be charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. According to the outlet, the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 29, when two bartenders claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on them. While both women were reportedly injured during the alleged brawl, they both declined to receive medical treatment.

Sources close to Cardi previously denied that she was involved in the attack, according to TMZ.

A rep for the rapper did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Cardi will not be arrested, but will be ordered to appear in court, TMZ added.

A source close to the rapper told the New York Post‘s Page Six that Cardi chose to “head down to the precinct to claim her name and innocence.”

Hours before, Cardi took the stage at Global Citizens Fest, her first big performance since welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari in early July.

During the performance she came out in a bright red outfit, and performed all of her biggest hits, opening with “Drip” and ending with her first big hit, “Bodak Yellow.”

“I’m nervous, I’m sweaty, it’s all right though, I’m here!” she said during the performance, before later adding that her asthma was acting up.

During the performance, Cardi made absolutely no mention about the drama between herself and Nicki Minaj, which culminated earlier this month in an explosive physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week party.

However, towards the end of her performance, she did give an impassioned speech about how people needed to vote. As an illustration of how important it is to uphold your civic duty, Cardi admitted that she didn’t vote during the last presidential election because she thought “that person ain’t gon win…now look!”

She then introduced a video of Michelle Obama telling everyone to get out and vote.