Cardi B Surprises Offset with a Lamborghini for His 29th Birthday: 'Thank You Bae'

Now that's a special gift!

On Monday night — as Offset celebrated his 29th birthday — his wife Cardi B surprised him with a luxurious gift: a golden Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

After hosting friends at a private party, the "WAP" rapper, 28, walked out while covering her husband's eyes before revealing the surprise gift.

Offset shared a video of the moment as he opened his eyes and saw the gift while their friends recorded the moment on their phones.

"SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib," he captioned the video.

The new gift came after the rapper couple was accompanied by friends at a gathering to celebrate his big day. Offset was gifted a cake adorned with jewelry and $100 bills. Cardi also shared a video of the two lip-syncing to Migos' "What The Price" before a big kiss.

Cardi B posted a video of her outfit for the party, as she showed off her curves and captioned the post "Body and back fat."

During the day on Monday, Cardi wrote a sweet message for her husband in honor of the special day.

"Happy birthday Hubs ❤️ I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart," she wrote. "Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1 😅) I❤️u . Let's turn it up tonight !!"

Cardi B's sister Hennessey Carolina also posted a sweet tribute for her brother-in-law, sharing a photo of Offset and his 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

"Thank you so much for being my brother literally always caring for your family being thoughtful and supportive!" she wrote. "Thank you for my niece!!! Hope you have an amazing year! God bless you brother always Wish you many more! Love ya!!"

In October, Offset also surprised his wife with a lavish gift for her 28th birthday. Amid her divorce filing — which she dropped last month — Offset celebrated Cardi's big day with a billboard that read "Happy birthday mommy. Love, Kulture."

In the background of the clip, Cardi could be heard gushing over the present, exclaiming, "Oh my goodness, oh my God."

Last year, the rapper couple celebrated Offset's birthday at a stripper-filled party called the Set Gala.

At the celebration, the couple spent the evening tossing wads of single dollar bills at the strippers performing at the club.