"I used to endorse Bernie [Sanders] and then Joe Biden, so they were just trying to figure a way out to pick on me," Cardi B said

Cardi B Explains Why She Was 'Surprised' by Conservatives' Reactions to Her Hit 'WAP'

Cardi B is addressing the backlash she and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion got when they released "WAP" in August.

Chatting with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the 28-year-old rapper said she was "surprised" when people shared negative reactions to the hit record.

"When 'WAP' came out, the people that were criticizing it the most, they were like, 'This is so nasty, this is so freaky' — I don't even think it was religious people, it was really a lot of Republicans," she said.

Cardi went on to clarify that elected officials were not the ones coming out with criticism, but conservatives with social media platforms.

"Big Republicans, not like senators and s--- like that, it was literally like those motherf------ that got blue checks on Twitter, they're big influencers," she continued. "And it's just like out of anything that y'all could have talked about it?"

She also speculated that her endorsement of Democratic politicians and policies may have been the source of some of the backlash.

"I used to endorse Bernie [Sanders] and then Joe Biden, so they were just trying to figure a way out to pick on me," she said. "Like, 'Oh Joe Biden is this the girl you were doing that interview with? The girl that's talking about WAP? That's what you want America to be influenced by?' "

"And it's like bro, c'mon now," Cardi said.

Back in August, as "WAP" continued to dominate music charts, Cardi defended the song as not overly explicit within the context of the hip-hop and rap genre, calling out a double standard.

"The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music," Cardi explained on the Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show at the time. "Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me, it's almost like really normal, you know what I'm saying?"

Cardi, who shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with her rapper husband Offset, said she wouldn't let her child listen to "WAP," but added that that should go without saying since her music is for grownups.