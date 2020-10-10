Cardi B Surprised with Birthday Billboard from Her Daughter as Offset Tells Fans ‘I Miss Mrs. WAP’

Cardi B is kicking off her birthday weekend with an early present.

On Friday, the "I Like It" rapper posted a video to Instagram revealing the splashly gift she received ahead of her 28th birthday: a bright pink billboard, which she gifted on behalf of daughter Kulture Kiari, 2, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset.

The billboard reads "Happy Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture" and includes a picture of the mother-daughter duo both wearing pink outfits with matching sunglasses and purses. The sign was also complete with a pink gift bow that stretched across the side.

In the background of the clip, Cardi can be heard gushing over the present, exclaiming, "Oh my goodness, oh my God."

"Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it," she captioned the video, leading many fans to guess that the billboard was a gift from Offset.

Shortly before Cardi posted her reaction to the billboard, Offset, 28, admitted that he was missing his estranged wife.

The comment came after the Migos rapper revealed that he wanted to dye his hair a new color and asked his fans for input on social media. When one person expressed that the rapper looked "stressed out," Offset responded that the reason had to do with Cardi.

"I miss MRS. WAP," he wrote, a reference to her hit NSFW song.

Earlier this week, Cardi came to Offset's defense, explaining that while she doesn't currently speak to him, she doesn't want him to be disrespected by her fans.

"I don't give a f— if you don't like him," she wrote in response to a fan who said they were entitled to"drag" the Migos rapper.

"I don't talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father," Cardi continued. "I will slap the s— out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture."

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last month, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," reportedly after finding out the rapper had been unfaithful yet again, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

A few days after filing, Cardi denied rumors that the divorce was because Offset got someone else pregnant.

Cardi and Offset's split follows previous accusations of Offset's infidelity.

In January 2018, Cardi outwardly confirmed that Offset was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot.