Cardi B Shares Supportive Message to Britney Spears: 'I Love You and I Totally Understand'

Cardi B has nothing but love and support for Britney Spears.

While celebrating the launch of her new Fashion Nova X Cardi B Collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the 26-year-old rapper shared that she was thrilled when Spears, 37, shared a video last weekend of herself doing yoga to one of Cardi’s songs.

“It’s so dope because I’m a very big Britney Spears fan,” Cardi told Entertainment Tonight, and when asked whether the pair might collaborate in the future, the rapper simply replied, “What day?”

Cardi went on to share a heartfelt message to Spears, who is back at home following a stay at an all-encompassing wellness treatment facility last month.

“I love you and I totally understand,” she said, remarking that fame can complicate your life and take a toll on your mental health.

“Once you have money, everybody just wants to take it from you,” she explained. “Or sometimes you just have, like, your own personal problems.”

“When you’re a celebrity, everyone wants to sue you, everyone wants a piece of the money that you work for — and it’s very frustrating,” she added. “Then you have, like, the whole world looking at you, no privacy, it’s crazy. I can’t even imagine if you do it for such a long time like her.”

Prior to checking out of the wellness facility where she was being treated on April 25, Spears went on to assure her fans that she was doing okay.

“My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal,” she added. “Don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

A source close to Spears previously told PEOPLE the singer made the decision to get help all on her own.

“She recognized she needed to focus on her own health and sought treatment,” the source said. “No one forced her to go.”

The medicine Spears was previously taking had lost some efficacy over time, PEOPLE learned. As doctors weaned her off the old medicine cocktail and created a new, tweaked regimen, the adjustment period was challenging.

Earlier this week, an attorney for Spears asked for a new restraining order against her former manager Osama “Sam” Lutfi “to prevent future harm and further psychological trauma,” according to documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast. The Blast reported the restraining order was granted on Wednesday.

“Lutfi began a new campaign of harassment against Ms. Spears and her family,” the court documents docs read. “In the last week alone, Mr. Lutfi has made dozens of disparaging and threatening comments on social media and in interviews. He has sent threatening texts to Ms. Spears’ family, he has leaked confidential information, and is considering releasing more of Ms. Spears’ (actual and fabricated) private information. … Mr. Lutfi’s actions threaten Ms. Spears’ safety and well-being.”

According to The Blast, Lutfi’s opposition filing states he has not contacted Spears since 2009 and claims he was disparaged by the star in an April 23 Instagram post.

While Spears was in the treatment facility, a “Free Britney” movement began on social media. Spears broke her silence on Instagram, accusing Lutfi of sharing alleged emails from her.

Spears wrote at the time: “There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment.”

Spears’ mother Lynne also filed a legal motion this week to be kept informed of all matters pertaining to the singer’s conservatorship.

According to a request filed on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE, Lynne is asking to receive notice of “all matters which special notice may be requested.”

In 2008, a Los Angeles court named Spears’ father, Jamie, permanent conservator of her affairs. He was also named permanent co-conservator of her estate, along with an attorney, Andrew Wallet. Wallet resigned his role in March, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

“There’s no battle between Jamie and Lynne,” a source close to the situation told PEOPLE. “Lynne has always been filled in by Jamie and is now just making it official.”

Added a Spears family source, “Britney is still adjusting to medications. It’s a difficult situation for her and Lynne is in L.A. to help. Lynne wants to be more involved in Britney’s care because she is her mom. If there is something more they can do for Britney, Lynne wants to make sure Britney gets that help.”

A conservatorship status hearing is scheduled for this Friday, May 10.