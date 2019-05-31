Cardi B's Strip Club Bartender Brawl Assault Case Is Now Being Heard by a Grand Jury

The Grammy-winning rapper appeared in court on Friday for a hearing in which prosecutors said her ongoing assault case will be heard by a grand jury
Just hours after releasing her new single, “Press,” Cardi B appeared before a judge in her ongoing strip club misdemeanor assault case on Friday in New York City.
The Grammy-winning rapper, 26, appeared somber as she arrived at the Queens Supreme Court dressed in a pink pantsuit for the hearing, according to the Associated Press. Multiple outlets, including the AP and TMZ, report that inside the court, prosecutors said that her case is now being heard by a grand jury.
With a grand jury on the case, her misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment could be upgraded to stiffer charges.
Cardi’s next court date has been set for Aug. 9. Her attorney Jeff Kern did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.
The alleged assault occurred last August, when bartenders Baddie Gi and Jade of Angel’s Strip Club claimed that Cardi (whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar) ordered an attack on the women because she believed her husband Offset had had an affair with one of them, according to the New York Times and TMZ.
A police spokesperson told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.” NBC New York reported Cardi was caught on camera tossing an ice bucket at the women.
In October, Cardi surrendered to police and was subsequently arrested, fingerprinted, had a mugshot taken and was charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.
“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night,” the rapper’s lawyer Kern told press outside the police station at the time. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”
Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the alleged victims, begged to differ.
“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes,” he told PEOPLE in a statement. “Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks.”
Months later on Dec. 7 — the same morning the “Money” rapper received five Grammy nominations — Cardi appeared in court on assault and reckless endangerment charges after a summons was issued for her connection with the attack.
The hearing proceeded quickly, with the judge issuing orders of protection for the alleged victims, according to the Associated Press. TMZ reports the rapper was warned to have no contact with either Baddie Gi or Jade, including comments or threats on social media, and was released without bail. The protective order was extended on Jan. 31, according to NBC.
In April, Cardi reportedly rejected a plea deal, according to multiple outlets, including CBS New York. The Blast and ABC 7 report the deal would have called for Cardi to plead guilty to misdemeanor assault in the third degree. After conditions were met, the outlets report the case would have been dismissed and the rapper would not have had to serve any jail time.
Ahead of the release of “Press,” Cardi teased the single on Instagram by posting courtroom inspired shots, including one influenced by a famous photo of convicted serial killer Aileen Wuornos.