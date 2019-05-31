Cardi B's Strip Club Bartender Brawl Assault Case Is Now Being Heard by a Grand Jury

Just hours after releasing her new single, “Press,” Cardi B appeared before a judge in her ongoing strip club misdemeanor assault case on Friday in New York City.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 26, appeared somber as she arrived at the Queens Supreme Court dressed in a pink pantsuit for the hearing, according to the Associated Press. Multiple outlets, including the AP and TMZ, report that inside the court, prosecutors said that her case is now being heard by a grand jury.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With a grand jury on the case, her misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment could be upgraded to stiffer charges.

Cardi’s next court date has been set for Aug. 9. Her attorney Jeff Kern did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Cardi B BACKGRID

The alleged assault occurred last August, when bartenders Baddie Gi and Jade of Angel’s Strip Club claimed that Cardi (whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar) ordered an attack on the women because she believed her husband Offset had had an affair with one of them, according to the New York Times and TMZ.

A police spokesperson told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.” NBC New York reported Cardi was caught on camera tossing an ice bucket at the women.

RELATED: Baring It All! Cardi B Goes Fully Nude in Artwork for Highly Anticipated New Single ‘Press’

In October, Cardi surrendered to police and was subsequently arrested, fingerprinted, had a mugshot taken and was charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.