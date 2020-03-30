Cardi B Says She Wants to Start a GoFundMe for Tiger King's Joe Exotic: 'He Shall Be Free'

Image zoom Cardi B; Joe Exotic Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Netflix

Cardi B thinks Joe Exotic deserves another chance.

The “I Like It” rapper has been tweeting up a storm about Netflix’s hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, particularly her support for breakout star Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

Cardi, 27, even went as far as vowing to help Maldonado-Passage, 57, be released from the 22-year prison sentence that he is serving for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.

“Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe. He shall be free,” she wrote on Saturday. As of Monday afternoon, the tweet has amassed over 48K likes.

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Praises Tiger King — and Wonders if Carole Baskin Could Have Killed Her Husband

Cardi showed further support for Maldonado-Passage in additional tweets. “They did Joe so dirty over and over again,” she tweeted Friday.

They did Joe so dirty over and over again — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

She also retweeted a meme claiming Baskin killed her first husband Don Lewis and fed him to the tigers in her Florida sanctuary, which she was accused of in the documentary by Maldonado-Passage and others.

Baskin has denied involvement and never been charged. In the series, Baskin refutes any claims or suggestions she had anything to do with her husband’s disappearance, and over the weekend, repeated her position in a statement posted to her organization’s website, calling the claim “absurd.”

“I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance. When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police,” the statement says.

On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister asked for new leads on Lewis’ disappearance via Twitter.

In 2019, Maldonado-Passage was found guilty for paying a hit man $3,000 to kill Baskin, who runs a sanctuary called the Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.

The hit did not go through, and Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years for the attempted murder plot. He was also found guilty of killing five tigers to make room for more big cats at his exotic animal park in Oklahoma. (Maldonado-Passage claimed he “humanely euthanized” the tigers, who were shot in the skull, because they had suffered “14 years of painful walking on declawed paws to the point that they were crippled.”)

Since the release of the docuseries, he has filed a federal lawsuit against various government agencies, as well as his former business partner. In his complaint, he is seeking $94 million in damages.

Image zoom JoeExoticTV/Youtube

RELATED: Stars of Tiger King: Where Are They Now?

According to the lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, the former Oklahoma zookeeper and country music singer claimed $73,840,000 is for loss of personal property; 18 years of research; and care of 200 generic tigers and cross-breeds for 365 days a year, at a boarding rate of $60/day per animal.

The additional $15 million is for false arrest, false imprisonment, selective enforcement and the death of his mother, Shirley. The lawsuit, filed against the U.S. Department of Interior, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and government agents, accused them of violating his civil rights.

In the lawsuit, Maldonado-Passage alleged that government entities targeted him by putting a “generic animal” — a tiger — on the endangered species list, which allowed them to file charges against him to promote their alleged “animal rights agenda.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Maldonado-Passage also alleged that a wildlife agent “knowingly accepted statements he knew were false, allowing his witnesses to lie under oath. Misleading a grand jury and not seeking the truth to further an animal rights agenda. False arrest, entrapment, false imprisonment, all contributing to my mother’s death.”

He also claimed he was targeted “because [he] is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and crossbreeds.”

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving time in the Grady County Jail in Oklahoma.