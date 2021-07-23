"If an artist kiss [sic] a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit other women?" the rapper tweeted

Cardi B Says the Concept of Queerbaiting 'Pressures' Artists to 'Talk About Their Sexuality'

Cardi B is speaking against the notion of queerbaiting.

Tweeting about the term, which describes when straight individuals imply non-heterosexual encounters to attract members of the LGBTQ community to their work, Cardi B, 28, wrote that she thinks it forces artists to prove their sexuality.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't like this new 'queerbaiting' word. I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don't feel comfortable speaking about," Cardi B tweeted. "If an artist [kisses] a girl on a video does that mean she gotta show videos & text [with] other women?"

The tweets from Cardi came after she responded to a Rolling Stone article about why addressing queerbaiting in music is needed. In it, the piece refers to Cardi's new video "Wild Side" with Normani where the two "are pictured naked and gyrating against one another."

"You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right?" Cardi wrote, referring to the piece. "Also I'm married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls."

"All of a sudden 'queerbaiting' is the new word & people use it to the ground!" she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Reveals Why She's Not Having a Baby Shower for Second Child with Husband Offset

The queerbaiting issue is one Cardi has addressed in the past after she collaborated with Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX on "Girls" in 2018. The song addressed sexual fluidity with lyrics like "I'm 50/50, and I'm never gonna hide it" and "Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls."

"We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song. I personally myself had experiences with other woman, s—t with a lot of women!" she wrote then. "I thought the song was a good song and i remember my experience."