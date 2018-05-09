Cardi B has broken her silence after members of her entourage allegedly attacked an autograph seeker after the Met Gala.

Following Monday’s event, a verbal dispute broke out after a fan approached the rapper for an autograph outside the Mark Hotel in New York, police told PEOPLE. The encounter then allegedly escalated to a physical altercation between the fan – who was later taken to the hospital – and three members of Cardi B’s entourage.

Later that night, the rapper, 25, took to Twitter to address the situation writing in a now-deleted tweet, that as a pregnant woman she has to be careful and asking fans to respect her space.

“If you check my tag pics i take a lot of pics with fans .Some people are not fans &sometimes i don’t want no pics and i simply don’t want people too close cause of [my pregnancy],” she wrote. “i don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo i Be careful .Why can’t people respect that?”

Cardi B is expecting her first child with Offset, 26, in July. The Migos member is already father to three children from previous relationships – two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie.

The fan involved in the incident, Giovanni Arnold, alleged to The Blast that Cardi B’s fiancé, Offset, was the one who told the members of their entourage to “go after” him. Arnold said he was pushed to the ground and beaten.

A video obtained by TMZ shows Arnold being punched and stomped on while he is on the ground.

Police are looking to speak to the three entourage members involved in the altercation and are not seeking to interview Cardi B or Offset at this time, according to The Blast.

Offset’s rep did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier in the evening, Cardi B made her grand entrance at the Met Gala alongside Moschino designer Jeremy Scott wearing a jeweled crown with spindles, and a gown with a high collar, long sleeves and gloves all covered in intricate beading inspired by tapestries and embroideries from ecclesiastic vestments.

She accentuated her baby bump in the form-fitting design and made a statement as she walked the steps with her ball gown skirt cascading behind her.