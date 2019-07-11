Cardi B Shares Rap She Wrote While Pregnant with Daughter Kulture to Celebrate Her First Birthday

Cardi B didn’t just sing “Happy Birthday” to her daughter Kulture as she turned 1 on Wednesday.

In honor of her baby girl’s birthday, the “Press” rapper, 26, posted a rap on Instagram that she wrote while pregnant with Kulture, her first child with husband Offset, in 2018. In her post, Cardi shared that she recorded the song right before she turned in her debut album Invasion of Privacy, but it didn’t end up on the record because she was sick at the time.

“As you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold. I couldn’t get it right no matter how many times I spit it 😩” Cardi wrote. “Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy. I love my baby she changed my life.”

The lyrics express Cardi’s love for her baby girl, even before she was born. Cardi posted the song with a sweet video of moments from Kulture’s first year.

“I ain’t even meet you and I love you to death,” she raps. “Performed live on TV, I hid you under my dress / We did the ruffles and fur coats a hundred different ways but / Seems like you’re getting larger every day.”

Cardi also addressed the negative attention she got on the internet while pregnant.

“Hearing public opinions about my private decisions,” she raps. “And that right there is enough to drive you crazy / Complete strangers, talking about my baby / Coming from people that never used to check me / They brought opinions but nothing off the registry.”

For her daughter’s birthday, Cardi also posted a cute photo of Kulture celebrating by smashing a cupcake into her mother’s face, surrounded by colorful cupcakes and a bouquet of balloons.

“A little quick 12 o clock turn up,” Cardi wrote. “my baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee…..Ok goodbye.”

Last month, Cardi also bought Kulture an early birthday present: a $100,000 diamond-covered necklace.

“I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me,” she raps of her success in the song she posted. “Think I’mma lose with my little baby counting on me?”