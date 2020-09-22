Cardi B Condemns Rumor That Her Divorce Is Because Offset 'Got a Girl Pregnant'

Cardi B filed for divorce on Sept. 15, saying the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," according to court documents

Cardi B isn't standing for rumors about what led to filing for divorce from Offset.

On Monday, the "WAP" rapper, 27, spoke out during an Instagram Live session, assuring her followers that the reason for her split from the Migos rapper, 28, isn't because he "got a girl pregnant."

Cardi filed for divorce from her husband of three years last week after reportedly finding out he had been unfaithful yet again. The pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, are due in court on Nov. 4.

"People were just flooding me with ... 'Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.' And this is where the s--- came from. Ain't that about a bitch," she said during the live. "That is why I be telling y'all to stop believing ... what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred toward me."

The Grammy winner also tackled claims that she filed for divorce as a publicity ploy, saying: "I want to address another bulls--- that I heard," said Cardi. "Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it's like, you think I'm going to pay a lawyer 20,000 f------ dollars?"

"I get along with his mother very well," she continued. "You think I'm gonna do that to her son for attention? Why do I need attention? You don't see I have millions of f------ followers? Do you see that I have the No. 1 song in the f------ world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?"

Cardi filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse on Sept. 15, saying the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," reportedly after finding out the Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus) had been unfaithful yet again, PEOPLE confirmed.

Cardi and Offset's split follows previous accusations of Offset's infidelity.

In January 2018, Cardi (born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) confirmed Offset was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot.

"Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," a source told PEOPLE following news of the pair's split. "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."

In another Instagram Live video on Friday, Cardi got candid about the separation, revealing she's "not hurt" about ending her three-year marriage. While responding to the outpouring of support from fans amid her divorce, Cardi said: "I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it."

"I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear," the mother of one said.

She went on to explain why she called it quits with Offset. "I just got tired of f------ arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye," she said. "When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be ... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people."

Cardi later added: "Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f------ grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”