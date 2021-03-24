Cardi B Slams Rumors That 'Payola' Caused 'Up' to Peak at No. 1: Naysayers Lie to 'Feel Better'

Cardi B is speaking out against naysayers once again.

On Monday, the star, née Belcalis Almanzar, 28, slammed rumors that the success of her latest single "Up" was influenced by payola, or the use of bribes to enhance radio play.

Posting a video to Instagram illustrating her chart position, the rapper wrote, "It's sad that when I win people gotta scramble with lies for my success. Like they ain't saw everybody, people coming out [of] Amazon trucks and ambulances dancing [to] my s— 🤣🤣🤣."

"They love to run with that 'Payola' [speculation] to make them feel better, mind you I didn't debute [sic] [at] number 1 because of my low radio play [for "Up"] and "WAP" barely made radio cause it was so explicit yet still made number 1."

In the same Instagram carousel, Cardi supported her assertion by including a photo that displayed a list of recent radio play statistics.

"WHEN YOU START WINNING THE STORIES START SPINNING!!! Imma [sic] adress [sic] all the hate on my album tho, wait on it !!!" she concluded her caption.

Last month, "Up" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which made Cardi the second female rapper to dominate the chart without any features on her track — only behind Lauryn Hill, who set the record with her smash jam "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.

At the time, Cardi revealed she was surprised at her own achievement, tweeting, "Just landed and my wifi back poppin. I want to say thank you to all my fans and supporters, this is BIG for me. I wanted to beat my last solo single number & I over succeeded."

The rapper also addressed social media critics who claimed that she could not release a solo Billboard chart-topper without collaborating with other artists, writing on Twitter, "Last week when my fans brung up wap the comments was on some " it's not cardi impact," I can't get go [sic] top ten solo" now that I went not even top ten, I'm top 5, I can't even brag about my accomplishments and how the record still doing good on the second week ? DEUM [sic] LET ME EAT !"