Cardi B Slams 10-Year-Olds for Diss Track: 'Not Gonna Let No Little F—ing White Boys Come at Me'

Cardi B has taught a bunch of 10-year-olds a valuable lesson: Do not come for her.

On Monday night, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper delivered a lengthy tirade on Instagram Live seemingly directed at a group of youngsters. “Not gonna let no little f —ing white boys come at me all motherf —ing day long,” she fumed. “Motherf —ing shut the f — up and stay in your motherf—ing place. Go drink your motherf—ing milk, bitch. F—.”

Fans were initially confused by the fiery rant, but the New York Post‘s Page Six soon cracked the case. The outburst was intended for 10-year-old fraternal quadruplet brothers, who have achieved notoriety for posting music to their ZN8tion Instagram account, which boasts over 143,000 followers. Two weeks ago, the Westchester, New York natives — who go by the names Hollywood, Slim Z, Bonez McKoy and Mr. Great — posted a scathing diss-track against Cardi, saying she’s “washed up,” “belongs in a zoo,” and smells like a “turd,” among other schoolyard insults.

The taunts continued with chants of “I don’t know what’s faker: your life or your butt.” To illustrate this point, one of the quartet accentuates his bottom by shoving a pillow down his pants before busting a move.

The kids don’t seem particularly upset by Cardi’s response. In fact, they posted a capture of the 26-year-old’s rant to YouTube (NSFW, obviously), and included the link in their Instagram bio for all to see.

In an interview with Page Six, the brother known as “Hollywood” claimed that they targeted Cardi because “she’s been a bully” to other artists over the course of her career. “We wanted to show Cardi B to not be a bully and give her a taste of her own medicine.”