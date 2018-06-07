Cardi B‘s younger sister Hennessy Carolina is celebrating Pride Month with a special announcement.

The 22-year-old revealed she is bisexual on Instagram Wednesday in a caption of her and her girlfriend sharing a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“If you can’t accept the B In LGBTQ.. (L)lesbian (G)ay (B)BISEXUAL (T)ransexual (Q)ueer, then please don’t speak up for the community if you can’t fully understand ALL of us!” Hennessy said.

“A bisexual girl expressing that she sometimes likes to kiss and hook up with girls especially when she gets a little loose when she drinks wine, Sounds human and normal to me! I don’t have a problem with that!!” Hennessy wrote in her caption on Wednesday.

“Whether you want to go out, have some drinks and hook up with the same gender for one night or whether you decide to be in a relationship with him/her, it should be no one’s concern or business or even PLACE to tell you how to complete your sexual desire unless you’re a pedophile! You can STILL consider yourself LGBTQ if you to choose too!” the social media star said.

Hennessy concluded, “Bisexual means you’re attracted to both genders. No matter what’s the status of the relationship or what you chose to do with that person … If a women like to be in a relationship with a man but like to enjoy her sexual desire with a woman from time to time she still considers herself to be a BISEXUAL! same goes for men….. and please still in your confused stage, please don’t talk for the whole community until you can’t fully comprehend ALL of us! We don’t like to be the judge or to be labeled! We just want be excepted for who we are… Love is love! That being said HAPPY GAY PRIDE MONTH FROM ME AND MY WIFE.”

Cardi B, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Offset of Migos, proudly expressed her support for her sibling on Twitter with four rainbow flags, writing, “Yaaaasss HENNESSY said it louder for the people in the back!”

While Hennessy, who also starred in VH1’s Love and Hip Hop with Cardi B, addressed her sexuality publically Wednesday, the social media star and her girlfriend Michelle, who goes by Mel, have been dating for over a year.

The couple refers to each other as wife, however, it is not clear if they have tied the knot.

Hennessy first shared a photo of her and Mel in August 2017 and has continued to share selfies and videos the couple. Meanwhile, Hennessy’s girlfriend first shared a photo of them in May 2017.

In May, Cardi B, 25, was a featured cameo in Rita Ora’s song “Girls” which addresses bisexuality and sexual fluidity.

“Now I could be your lipstick, just for one night/ I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor/ Tonight, I don’t want a dog, I want a kitten/ I might French a girl from Great Britain,” Cardi B raps.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker later tweeted an apology to anyone offended by the song or words she’s used in the past, and to open up about having “experiences” with women.

“Listen to ‘GIRLS’ by Rita Ora ft me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx. We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song. I personally myself had experiences with other [women], shiieeett with a lot of [women]! I [thought] the song was a good song and I remember my experience,” Cardi B wrote.

“I know I have use words before that I wasn’t aware that they are offensive to the LGBT community. I apologize for that. Not everybody knows the correct ‘terms’ to use. I learned and I stopped using it,” Cardi added, alluding to the lesbian slur d—. “My own friends be like ‘I’m a d— so I never thought it was [an] offensive word. I was like wtf.”