Cardi B's Signature 'Okurrr' Phrase Denied Trademark Registration by Government Officials

Cardi B won’t be making major “money moves” on her famous catchphrase after all.

Three months after applying to trademark “Okurrr” for merchandising purposes, the rapper, 26, was denied her request due to the fact that it was more common than she perhaps thought, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

In the official papers, U.S. Patent and Trademark officials said that Cardi’s phrase was considered a “widely-used commonplace expression,” after learning that the Kardashian family and many of her fans had used “Okurrr” over the years.

Back in 2017, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all used the phrase on several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Cardi’s fans also reportedly filed similar trademark applications before the rapper did, according to The Blast.

Additionally, USPT officials explained in the documents that Cardi’s famous saying “does not function as a trademark or service mark to indicate the source of applicant’s goods and/or services” and that it does not stand apart from other similar marks.

Cardi initially filed the application to trademark two versions of “Okurrr” — spelled with both 3 R’s and 2 R’s — on March 11.

The “I Like It” rapper had plans to plaster the phrase on paper goods, such as cups and posters. “Okurrr” was also expected to be featured on a clothing line that features pants, shirts, and hoodies, according to The Blast.

Last April, Cardi opened up about her use of the phrase on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s like a cold pigeon in New York City,” Cardi told Jimmy Fallon, making the sound. When asked to describe what the phrase is used for Cardi said, “It depends on the situation that you’re in. Like if somebody checks somebody it’s like ‘Okurrr.'”

Cardi also used the saying when she made a cameo during the Super Bowl LIII Pepsi commercial.

The 30-second commercial, which was, of course, titled “Okurrr” shows the “Bodak Yellow” rapper playfully reassuring diner customers that Pepsi is, in fact, okay to drink … though it takes them a bit to understand what sound she’s making.

Though Cardi and the Kardashians were both heavily associated with the phrase, neither originated it. It actually derives from RuPaul’s Drag Race season six contestant Laganja Estranja, who used it first on the show.

Estranja, 30, called out Kim Kardashian West for using the phrase after a fan suggested she make an “Okurrr” Kimoji. “YES GREAT IDEA! ADDING NOW!” Kardashian West, 38, wrote.

“POOR ME! Another one of my word candies has been stolen!!” Estranja wrote back on Twitter.

News of Cardi’s trademark denial comes amid the star’s legal battle over an alleged assault.

On Tuesday, Cardi made an appearance in Queens County Criminal Court after being indicted by a grand jury over a strip club brawl she was involved in last August.

The rapper is alleged to have ordered an assault on two bartenders, identified as Jade and Baddie G, at Angel’s Strip Club over her belief that Jade slept with Cardi’s husband, Offset (whom she shares daughter, Kulture, 11 months, with) — and the indictment was officially unsealed on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson previously told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.,” leaving both bartenders with injuries. NBC New York reported Cardi was caught on camera tossing an ice bucket at the women.

Cardi was initially only charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment, but — after rejecting a plea deal in April — now faces 12 charges, including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, as well as criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment for her part in the brawl, according to the indictment.

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Cardi’s attorney, Jeff Kern, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, though he previously told reporters he was “aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night. We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

According to the Associated Press, the rapper pleaded “not guilty” to the 12 charges and the next court date is set for September 9, but she is not required to appear.