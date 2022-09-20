Cardi B Shows Off Signed Beyoncé Vinyl, Jokes That Anyone Who Gets Too Close Will Be 'Electrocuted'

Cardi B received a vinyl copy of Beyoncé's Renaissance album, signed with a personalized note from the superstar — and she doesn't want anyone's hands on it.

In a video shared to Twitter on Monday, the "WAP" rapper showed off the autographed record and warned viewers that she'll be protecting the prized possession like a piece of fine art.

"Look what Beyoncé sent me! Read it, bitch!" said Cardi, 29, with a laugh.

Addressed to the former Love & Hip-Hop star, the silver-marker-written note from Beyoncé read, "Hard working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect, Beyoncé."

"It was so beautiful, so lovely," Cardi said of the message before detailing her plans to keep it in pristine condition. "I'm gonna put it in a glass frame with laser beams on it. Anybody that gets motherf—ing next to it is gonna get electrocuted on motherf—ing site."

She concluded, "And I just wanna say, thank you so much. I feel so special."

Cardi wasn't the only one of Beyoncé's celebrity friends to receive a personally signed Renaissance vinyl, as her "Savage Remix" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion also took to social media to share a video about receiving the gift.

"What's up, y'all? It's the Hot Girl Coach back again, and bitch! Guess who sent me something 'To: Meg' from who, handwritten by who?" said the 27-year-old rapper in a video posted to TikTok. "The motherf—ing queen Beyoncé, bitch!"

"She said, 'Hold on, children. Let me send y'all big sister something right quick.' Y'all, to 'my H-town sister.' Me and Beyoncé is related now," exclaimed Megan, reading through the personalized note, which continued, "I will always have love for you queen."

Megan then covered the next part of the note with her hand and explained, "Y'all don't need to know what that message said because that was between me and Bey."

The "Body" performer concluded, "Let me go and buy me a motherf—ing record player because 'You won't break my soul!' Thank you, Bey!"

In addition to her fellow musicians, Beyoncé sent flowers and a supportive note to Sheryl Lee Ralph earlier this month following her historic Emmy win for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in Abbott Elementary.

In a video posted to Ralph's Instagram, the 41-year-old superstar opens a card attached to a white and yellow flower bouquet, finding a note from Queen Bey herself. "To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations," the card reads. "All my love, Beyoncé."

Ralph made her big break by winning a Tony Award for her role in the hit Broadway musical Dreamgirls in 1981. In 2006, Beyoncé starred in the movie based on the show. Both stars played the role of Deena Jones.

After reading the card, Ralph was left shocked and speechless. "So beautiful," she said, admiring the bouquet.

"Everyone has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what's in front of you," Ralph wrote in the caption of her post, as "Dreamgirls" played in the background of the video.

"Thank you @beyonce," Ralph continued in the caption. "Don't forget to dream girls!"