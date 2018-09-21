Cardi B Shares First Photo from Her Secret Wedding to Offset to Celebrate Their Year Anniversary

And the bride wore a white tracksuit!

Cardi B and Offset have officially been married for one year. In celebration of this major milestone, the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a photo, the first ever, from their secret wedding.

In an Instagram captioned, “TBT …September 20th,” Cardi and Offset can be seen holding hands with their heads bowed as a woman, likely the officiant, stood in the background.

Cardi and Offset managed to keep their nuptials under wraps until the BET Awards on June 24.

After winning the award for Best Group, Offset said, “Thank God, I thank my wife, you should thank yours,” during his acceptance speech.

TMZ later reported the two are, in fact married and, at the time, had been for nine months. The site obtained a marriage certificate showing Kiari Kendrell Cephus and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar — a.k.a. Offset and Cardi B— wed on Sept. 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The low-key ceremony went down in their bedroom, according to TMZ, and the only witness, aside from the officiant, was Cardi’s cousin.

Cardi confirmed the news on Instagram writing, “There are so many moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love and we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.”

“We found someone to marry us, and she did, just two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!” Cardi added.

Months after their secret wedding, Offset proposed to Cardi with an 8-carat pearl shaped diamond onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, which Cardi explains he did because he still wanted “for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!”

It’s been quite a year for the couple, as Cardi gave birth to their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10.

The baby girl is the first child for Cardi and the fourth for Offset, who has three children from previous relationships: sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea Marie.