Cardi B Bares It All in Revealing Poison Ivy Halloween Costume — Along with a Nearly 7-Foot-Long Wig!

Cardi B is all about that money!

For Halloween on Thursday, the “I Like It” rapper, 27, put her own spin and creativity on her costume and dressed up as “Money Ivy.”

In photos on Instagram, Cardi showed off her body in a revealing two-piece set that included a green bandeau decorated with ivy leaves and a small patch of ivy leaves covering her bikini area.

She accessorized her fierce look with ivy leaves attached to her eyebrows, metallic green thigh-high stiletto boots and opera gloves, a pair of dangling silver earrings, and a show-stopping red wig.

The wig, which matched Cardi’s red nails, was dramatic as ever, measuring out at what appeared to be nearly 7-feet-long as the star posed beside it.

“MONEY IVY 🍃🍃🍃” she captioned the first shot, while the second full-frontal show was captioned, “That girl is Poison.”

RELATED: Every Must-See Photo of Stars Celebrating Halloween 2019

This isn’t the only costume that Cardi wore for Halloween.

On Sunday, the rapper got a head start on the holiday by posting photos of herself in a sexy nurse costume that she wore to husband Offset‘s show.

Cardi kept her long red locks for the occasion but opted for a tight, white turtleneck dress that had a tear-drop-shaped cutout near her breasts. Similar to Thursday’s costume, she wore thigh-high boots — this time, in red.

The mother of one also added a nurse’s hat, white wristbands and a stethoscope to complete the racy look.

“I’m here to assist your shhhttaaaankin ass❤️,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

RELATED: ‘Cardi E,’ Snooki’s Hair and 15 Other People and Things Ellen DeGeneres Has Been for Halloween

Cardi, who shares daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset, revealed on Thursday during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she also had one more family-friendly costume planned.

“I am going to dress up as Moana because my baby’s dressing up as Moana,” she said on the show. “So I’m trying to go trick-or-treating for me because she can’t eat candies.”

“That’s the fun thing about being a mom,” Cardi added. “You’ve got a reason to trick-or-treat now!”

RELATED: Cardi B Joins the Cast of Fast and the Furious 9: ‘I Think This Is Gonna Be the Best One’

In addition to planning her many Halloween costumes and raising Kulture, 15 months, Cardi has been busy with her career.

The mother of one is one of the hosts of Netflix’s new music competition show, Rhythm + Flow, along with T.I. and Chance the Rapper.

She also recently wrapped her Hustlers, in which she played Diamond alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart, and is set to in the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise.