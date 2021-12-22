Cardi B Says She's 'Tired' of Seeing Lil' Kim Be Bullied Online: She's a 'Real Legend'

"I think it gotta be these 2000's born kids on this app that don't know about s---!" Cardi wrote on Twitter

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Cardi B (L) and Lil Kim attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2018 Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 14, 2018

Cardi B is raising her voice and standing up for fellow rapper Lil' Kim.

The "I Like It" rapper spoke out on Twitter following a series of hateful tweets about Lil' Kim, 47, — who she considers to be a "real f----- legend."

The tweets began circulating on social media after the release of her track "Big Santa Papi" for Miracles Across 125th Street, Nick Cannon's new Christmas movie.

Though Cardi, 29, didn't address the track specifically, she did quote-tweet Edidion, a musician who stood in Queen Bee's (born Kimberly Denise Jones) defense — and called for the "hate bandwagon" to end.

"I'm tired of it and it's heartbreaking…She's is so sweet , supportive and a REAL F----- LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song F--- YOU!" Cardi wrote on Twitter, referencing the rapper's 1996 track "F--- You." "I think it gotta be these 2000's born kids on this app that don't know about s---!"

A Twitter user then called Cardi out by writing, "If you so tired of it then give her a collab." They then added that "the only time it's beneficial to support her is on Twitter."

In response, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper fired back by writing, "What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY?"

The rapper also noted that if a collab were to happen, it would be when the right opportunity arises.

"Before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don't rush BIG MOMENTS!" Cardi wrote.

She later added, "I don't rush things and I say this in all my interviews. Until I don't have the right song for a artist I'm not going to rush it cause if the song don't make sense and it don't do good then I will feel terrible... It don't take away from her great[ness]."

In 2019 during an interview with Build, Lil' Kim talked about the making of her latest album, 9 — and said if she could pick someone to do a new version of her Grammy-winning collaboration "Lady Marmalade" — it would be Cardi.