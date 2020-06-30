"I’m getting off the internet for a couple days see ya when I see yaaa," she wrote after sharing a heated exchange with rapper Dela Wesst on Twitter

Cardi B Says She's 'Getting Off the Internet for a Couple Days' After Refuting Plagiarism Claim

Cardi B is taking a break from social media.

On Tuesday morning, the "Money" rapper, 27, defended herself on Twitter after rapper Dela Wesst accused her of stealing her lyrics for her hit song "Clout." Cardi B got upset after she felt Wesst involved her daughter Kulture Kiari, 23 months, in their beef, which Wesst said she never did.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"First of all you weird ass bitch u been trying me for hot minute .You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this s--- on a pic of me & my kid .SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid," tweeted Cardi B.

The Grammy winner then contended that she couldn't have lifted any lyrics from Wesst since she wrote the song in January 2019.

"Second of all you dumb bitch you ranting for day cause you claim I stole lyrics from you on clout .I WROTE THIS SONG IN JANUARRYYY ! You show me you did your clout song in January bitch you might have a chance," she wrote. "I rhyme clout with Oscar the grouch bitch is not farfech it RHYMES!"

Wesst responded by pointing out on Twitter, "Imma say it again, WHEN YOU START A SONG IN JANUARY, IT DOES NOT MEAN YOU FINISHED THAT SONG IN JANUARY."

"jUsT cAUsE yOu sTArTED the song iN jAnUARy don’t mean you finished it THEN WTF IS THIS THEN BITCH !" replied Cardi B, sharing details from her original audio recording.

Cardi B proceeded to call Wesst a "weirdo clown" and "Never Hurd about you b4 you started using my name for [TikTok] .Stop chasing clout and chase a bag and a dentist like I DID SIS !"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

At the end of the heated back-and-forth, Cardi B tweeted that she's stepping away from social media temporarily. "That was fun! ...I’m getting off the internet for a couple days see ya when I see yaaa .....BYEEEETAAAAAAAA," she wrote.

The public beef comes days after Cardi B recorded a video of herself shutting down trolls who she says tried to "cancel" her. After seeing that "Cardi B Is Over Party" was trending on Twitter on Thursday, the artist squashed speculation that she was the one behind a fake Instagram account.

"I don't have a problem with nobody," she added, as she questioned why her haters have such a big problem with her. "I don't talk about nobody, I barely go on Live talking about anything and it's like damn, what is it y'all want me to do? Y'all want me to delete my life existence?"

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Shows Off Her Revamped Peacock Hip Tattoo After 'Hours of Pain'

Hours later, Cardi assured fans that she wasn't sweating the manufactured outrage.

"Hi everybody, so that failed attempt that y'all tried to say that I have a fake instagram like I'm 10 years old, since it failed, now y’all trying to look up stuff from my past to cancel me. Bringing up old s---," she said in a video message, captioned "I DON'T GIVE A F---."