Cardi B filed a libel lawsuit against vlogger Tasha Kebe for allegedly making "degrading and harassing" remarks on YouTube

Cardi B Says She Was 'Extremely Suicidal' as She Testifies in Libel Trial Against YouTuber

Cardi B has taken the stand in her libel case against YouTuber LaTasha Kebe (a.k.a. Tasha K), telling a federal jury that she became "extremely suicidal" over Kebe's allegedly false claims about her.

Testifying in Georgia Thursday, the "Up" rapper opened up about how Kebe's allegations, including claims that Cardi B had sexually transmitted diseases, have impacted her.

"I felt extremely suicidal," Cardi shared, according to Billboard, adding that she also felt "helpless."

Cardi said, per TMZ, "I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband."

She also explained that she felt as if she "didn't deserve" her daughter Kulture, now 3, whom she and Migos rapper Offset welcomed in July 2018.

The Hustlers star stated that she suffered fatigue, weight loss, migraines, and anxiety, as Kebe spread the speculation to her nearly 1 million YouTube followers in videos uploaded in 2018 and 2019, Billboard reports.

"Only an evil person could do that s–," Cardi said, apologizing to the judge for using profanity.

Her trial against Kebe began Monday, according to Rolling Stone. In her lawsuit, filed in March 2019, Cardi accused Kebe of making "malicious" claims against her, such as alleging the rapper was a prostitute, cheated on her husband, used cocaine, and contracted herpes and HPV.

Cardi said Kebe tried to "destroy" her career by intentionally making "false" claims about her.

She alleged the "degrading and harassing" remarks first began around April 2018, when Kebe shared a video, via her YouTube channel unWinewithTashaK, claiming Cardi's pregnancy with Kulture could result in a child born with special needs.

"Kebe became obsessed with slandering and harassing [Cardi]. In the 16 months preceding the filing of this lawsuit, Kebe put out at least 38 videos regarding [the rapper]," the lawsuit alleges.

It notes that one video, shared in September 2018, brought in 4 million views, which is "substantially" larger than the audience Kebe "typically garners," according to the complaint.

Kebe has denied any wrongdoing and attempted to file her own lawsuit against Cardi for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, alleging that Cardi "began to publicly trash" her on the internet, resulting in Kebe allegedly being threatened.

Judge William M. Ray II dismissed Kebe's allegations in July, Rolling Stone reports.

Cardi's rep did not comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

"Kebe has failed to produce any evidence that plaintiff herself threatened Kebe or made her believe that she was going to harm her," he determined.

Cardi is set to be cross-examined by Kebe's lawyers Thursday.