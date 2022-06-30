Cardi B Says She Wants a 'Tummy Tuck' as She's 'a Little Heavier Than Usual' Since Giving Birth to Her Son

"I just don't like this extra little skin," Cardi B said in an Instagram Story on Wednesday

Cardi B getting candid about having plastic surgery.

The 29-year-old "Up" rapper said in a video shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she wants to get a tummy tuck.

In the clip, Cardi shows off her outfit before she brought the attention to her stomach, saying "it's giving tummy tuck."

She pulled on her skin and added, "Like, it's not bad but I just don't like this extra little skin."

The star said she's "a little heavier than usual," adding of her tummy, "I don't like it. I want to get rid of it."

Cardi, who gave birth to her son Wave in September, continued, "I think Wavey did me wrong, so I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f--- out and do my f---ing surgery. I'm over it."

"Me and surgery goes together bad," she joked.

Since welcoming Wave, Cardi hasn't shied away from speaking about her post-baby body.

Last month, she shared a series of throwback photos holding baby Wave and wrote, "I wanna be this thick again"

She and husband Offset, who also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture, announced that they welcomed Wave, their second child together, in September by sharing a photo of the three of them in the hospital after his birth.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

The couple revealed the baby boy's name last month, sharing the first photo of his face as he sported some personalized bling and a fur-lined puffer jacket. Cardi said at the time that Offset, 30, came up with the name.

