Cardi B Says She Spent $100,000 on COVID-19 Testing for 'WAP' Music Video Filming

“It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona,” Cardi B told i-D

Cardi B didn't let money get in the way of ensuring health safety on the set of her latest Internet-breaking music video.

Last week, Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion released their new single "WAP," which immediately soared to No. 1. The accompanying NSFW video features extravagant outfit changes, wild décor, snakes and some big cats — as well as some A-list cameos.

“It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona,” Cardi said in an interview with i-D. “Like, we had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus."

She continued, "We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic. We spliced those scenes together.”

There were some other critters on the set that the pair did film with though, including snakes. In one scene, both women lay on the floor covered with and surrounded by the serpents.

“One of the scariest parts was the snake scene,” Cardi, 27, told i-D. "I was naked and one of them peed all over me."

The NSFW lyrics have, of course, inspired a reaction, which Cardi said she was "surprised by."

"I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan," she told the outlet. "But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial. I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song."

She continued, "I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know? Like, I’m so used to it. I’m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal. I didn’t think people would think it was so out of this world …”

But Cardi said she isn't bothered by the negative discourse.