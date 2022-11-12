Cardi B Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Following Takeoff's Death: 'This Has Truly Been a Nightmare'

"The pain is incomparable," Cardi B wrote on Instagram after Migos member Takeoff was killed on Nov. 1

By
Published on November 12, 2022 11:47 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset of Migos attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cardi B is remembering Takeoff.

The musician, 30, shared an emotional post on Instagram Friday, detailing the pain that she and her husband Offset — and his fellow Migos member Quavo — are facing after the Atlanta rap star was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1.

"Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," Cardi began. "The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy."

"I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us," she continued. "This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable."

Cardi, who has frequently collaborated with Migos, and is married to Takeoff's cousin, Offset, 30, then touched on just how much the late rapper meant to his loved ones.

"The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss," she wrote. "I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they're watching them and they're okay and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽."

Concluding her post, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared an Instagram DM exchange she had with Takeoff, where he wrote that he loved her "4L & after" — meaning "for life and after."

"As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y'all together, and hearing y'all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit 🔥. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y'all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made," Cardi wrote. "I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after."

Takeoff was killed outside a Houston bowling alley at age 28 last week, following a private party with his uncle Quavo, 31, who was not injured in the incident. Real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff died of "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm," per the Harris County Medical Examiner's office.

Several artists have since paid tribute to the Grammy-nominated star, who, along with Migos, is known for further popularizing hip-hop's triplet flow and scoring two No. 1 albums in the process, with 2017's Culture and 2018's Culture II. Among them were Gucci Mane and Ja Rule, as well as close friend and collaborator Drake.

RELATED VIDEO: Late Migos Rapper Takeoff to Be Honored by Up to 20,000 People at Memorial Service

Migos and Cardi teamed up several times as a four-piece throughout their careers, most notably on the 2017 single "MotorSport" with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cardi also appeared on their final studio album as a trio, 2021's Culture III, on the track "Type S---." She previously tapped the trio for her 2018 Invasion of Privacy song "Drip."

The mother of two attended Takeoff's Celebration of Life at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, which was exclusive to Georgia residents and those close to the musician.

As an arena full of fans remembered the late rapper, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens honored Takeoff's family with the city's Phoenix Award. Performers at the service included Chloe Bailey, Byron Cage, and Justin Bieber — a close friend of the musician who played an acoustic version of his song "Ghost."

