Cardi B Reveals She Feels 'Hopeless' Trying to Make Offset Happy Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B says she's been struggling to make her husband Offset feel happy following the death of his bandmate and cousinTakeoff, and opened up about their grieving process on Twitter.

The musician, 30, spoke candidly about the loss in a since-deleted Twitter voice note this week, calling out internet users who were "trying to be funny to get clout," and expressing how she and her husband are feeling after the Migos member was fatally shot on Nov. 1.

"We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," Cardi said. "I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf---kers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy."

The rap superstar elaborated, telling fans that she's not "in the mood" to be "playing around" online, and that the grieving process has been — and still is — very real. "Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks," Cardi said, detailing her efforts.

It's been almost a month since Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed at the age of 28 outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley. The MC, who was one-third of Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos alongside Quavo and Offset, was honored by the city at the State Farm Arena during a Celebration of Life on Nov. 11.

Speakers at the event included Drake, Quavo and Offset, as well as Pierre "P" Thomas and manager Kevin "Coach K" Lee of Migos' Quality Control label. Quavo, who is Takeoff's uncle, joined other family members as a pallbearer. After attending the event with her husband, Cardi shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss," she shared. "I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they're watching them and they're OK and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽. "

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

Offset initially reacted to Takeoff's death in a heartfelt Instagram post on Nov. 15, writing publicly that the news of his death didn't "feel like reality."

"I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time," Offset wrote. "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

Quavo's post honoring his nephew came just a few days before, when the MC wrote that he was "trying to figure out" what it was that Takeoff represented to him. "We hated the word 'nephew' or when they said 'Unc and Phew' because we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too," Quavo wrote of his relationship with Takeoff. "Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form, making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true."

Takeoff's team has encouraged fans to donate to The Rocket Foundation, a charity honoring Takeoff's legacy that intends "to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence." The charity's first round of funding will go toward the Community Justice Action Fund, H.O.P.E. Hustlers, Live Free, and Offenders Alumni Association.