Cardi B Says 'My DMs Are Flooded' But She's Not Dating After Her Split from Offset

Cardi B is enjoying life as a single lady.

On Wednesday night, the 27-year-old rapper went live on her OnlyFans account, where she talked to her supporters about her split from husband Offset and how she has no immediate plans to start dating.

First addressing viewers on the subscription-based service about her divorce, Cardi said, "You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave."

"I didn't wait until he cheated on me again," she continued. "I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."

Then talking about her plans amid her divorce, Cardi said that she could "rebirth" herself and shared, "I could date any man I want."

She added, "My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy."

Earlier this month, the "WAP" singer announced that she and her rapper husband, 28, decided to call it quits after three years of marriage.

Cardi filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse saying the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," PEOPLE previously confirmed.

During her live event on OnlyFans, Cardi also touched upon her relationship with Offset, who she shares her 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with.

"I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all," she began. "I don't have no hatred towards him. And I don't wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me."

Cardi previously got candid about the separation in an Instagram Live video on Sept. 18, during which she revealed that she's "not hurt" about ending her marriage.

Responding to the outpouring of support from fans amid her divorce, Cardi said, "I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it."

"I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear," she said.