The “WAP” rapper doubled down on the remarks after receiving backlash

Cardi B Says Women Should Spend Less on Valentine’s Day Gifts Than Men

Cardi B is setting the bar high for Valentine's Day gift expectations.

The "WAP" rapper, 28, tweeted on Thursday that she believes men should spend more on gifts for the holiday than women.

"Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift," she wrote. "Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."

The tweet was met with a lot of backlash, but Cardi stuck by her words in another series of messages on Friday.

"Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin 'but you bought your man a lambo' but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts," she wrote in reference to the gifts exchanged between her and her husband Offset.

Cardi added, "So if ya don't like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy. If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that's around 550$."

"It's fair ...now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a bitch," she said.

Image zoom Offset and Cardi B | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

One fan chimed in that they were probably going to get their girlfriend "chocolate, dinner or flowers," to which the "Up" rapper responded, "That's cool .Everything is about your budget ...sooo if you take your girl to dinner , flowers and chocolate you shouldn't really get much back but some h— and p—."

