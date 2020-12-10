He "will never step in a Starbucks unless it’s for me," she tweeted about her husband

Cardi B Says 'It Really Turns Me On' When Offset Buys Her Food: It 'Makes Me Smile Real Hard'

She likes it like that!

On Thursday, Cardi B shared a sweet tweet about one of her favorite acts of kindness from husband Offset: when he brings her Starbucks.

It really turns me on when babe brings me food.Not like literally get me horny type s— but makes me smile real hard 🥰🥰 ," the 28-year-old rapper tweeted. "Specially [sic] when he get me my Starbucks ❤️."

But why Starbucks? Apparently, Offset, 28, isn't a huge fan of coffee.

"When he gets me crab legs it’s more of a HAAAAANNN !!!thanks babe type of vibe," she added. "But when he gets me coffee it’s more of a AWWWWW babyyyyy type of vibe cause I know he hates coffee and will never step in a Starbucks unless it’s for me."

Image zoom Credit: Cardi B/Twitter

The singer followed up the tweet by listing some of the relatable things that make her happy: money, free stuff clothes, ASMR and food. She added that "what makes the internet happy" is "a girl getting hurt by their n—a."

Late last month Cardi B shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari videobombing as she tried on a risqué outfit.

"I can't even be sexy In peace 🤦🏽‍♀️," she captioned the clip.

Cardi’s tweets about Starbucks and crab legs comes just over a month after Cardi B officially called off her divorce from Offset in early November. (She filed for divorce in September.)