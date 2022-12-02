Cardi B Says Her New Album Will Drop 'Next Year' — But It's Not Ready Yet: 'Something's Missing'

The "WAP" rapper dropped her latest album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018

By
Published on December 2, 2022 05:37 PM
Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Since Cardi B dropped her Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018, fans have been waiting to see what the rapper will do next.

During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, host Charlamagne Tha God asked the "Bodak Yellow" rapper if she had a release date in mind for her upcoming album.

"I have no choice, I have to put it out," she replied. "I have like a couple of songs that are like definite, I don't know. I don't know what's going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out."

She then revealed that the project is "missing something. I gotta put it out, I gotta put it out next year."

Elsewhere in the interview, the host threw out the idea of releasing it on Invasion of Privacy's fifth anniversary, April 6, 2023 — and she wasn't opposed!

Most recently, the rapper released "Tomorrow 2" with GloRilla — and together, they performed the track at the American Music Awards last month.

GloRilla, 23, started the performance wearing a sporty yellow bralette paired with matching high-waisted pants and long gloves as she rapped the first half of the song alongside dancers in white versions of her outfit. Cardi B then appeared, coming out of a purple sports car with open doors and wearing a similar outfit to GloRilla's in baby blue as she performed her verse.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Deletes Twitter and Instagram After Clashing with Fans for Not Attending 2022 Grammys

The pair then performed choreography with the dancers, and Cardi B had grin on her face through the end of the performance, sticking her tongue out as she hit each mark.

That same weekend, she appeared at Lizzo's Special Tour stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California to rap "Rumors" alongside the performer.

"Lizzo show was amazing !It was very pretty, very positive and I saw Missy Elliott," tweeted Cardi B after the concert, which also saw Elliott appear to perform "Tempo" with Lizzo.

