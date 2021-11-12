Cardi B recently co-executive produced the soundtrack for Halle Berry's film Bruised, which premieres on Netflix later this month

Cardi B Says Halle Berry's Skin 'Is So Soft' She Wanted to 'Bite Her Shoulder'

Cardi B is spilling the tea on Halle Berry.

On Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, reminisced about meeting the Catwoman actress for the first time while collaborating on Berry's film Bruised, which is released on Netflix later this month.

Cardi co-executive produced the soundtrack — which features all female hip-hop artists.

In honor of the collaboration, the pair sat down for a segment called 5 Rounds, where they asked each other about some "spicy topics," Berry wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing a clip of the Q&A.

Berry also shared the hilarious video on Twitter, writing: "I'm still crying at this." Retweeting the post, Cardi revealed an interesting observation about Berry.

"Sooo guys I can't believe I met Halle Berry…and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft...I wanted to bite her shoulder," the "WAP" rapper wrote.

This isn't the first time Cardi has geeked out about her favorite fellow celebrities. Last week, she raved about meeting Robert Pattinson in a video posted to Twitter. "Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!" Cardi wrote.

"Come on. Look at my friend, guys," she said to the camera as she fixed her hair before Pattinson, 35, leaned into the frame. Cardi screamed in excitement as the Twilight star stuck out his tongue.

Cardi also recently sparked a Twitter friendship with You star Penn Badgley.

The exchange began when a fan posted a throwback video of the Gossip Girl alum, 35, explaining why he admires people who are good at social media. "Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship [with social media]," he said in the clip.

"OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous," Cardi wrote in a quote tweet before Badgley responded with one of his own, writing: "I-" The pair has since changed their Twitter profile photos to images of each other.