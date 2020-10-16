"Y'all sound crazy when you start using the word 'abusive,'" the rapper said in a Twitter audio clip. "I'm not in a physically abusive relationship. I'm not in a mentally abusive relationship. I have choices"

Cardi B Says She Went to an 'Extreme' and Filed for Divorce to Teach Offset a 'F—ing Lesson'

Cardi B is done with people sharing their opinions about her relationship with Offset.

In two Twitter audio clips, the "WAP" rapper, 28, did not hold back in talking about her marriage to Migos rapper, 28, days after insinuating they're back amid their divorce.

"I didn't really want to talk about my relationship s— because I know y'all sick and tired of me going back and forth with Offset," she started before calling out fans for her using the word "abusive" to describe Offset and their relationship.

"Y'all sound f—ing crazy when you start using the word 'abusive,'" she said in a Twitter audio clip. "I'm not in a physically abusive relationship. I'm not in a mentally abusive relationship. I have choices."

The rapper described their marital issues as "regular relationship s—," before admitting that she filed for her divorce to teach the father of 2-year-old Kulture Kiari a lesson.

"If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n— a f—ing lesson and f—ing file for divorce, I could do that," she said. "It's my life. I'm not getting no f—ing abuse."

"If we work things out, we sit down and work things out and I tell a n— what I don't like and what I want to change when he tells me what he wants me to change what he wants me to stop doing," the "Be Careful" rapper added.

Cardi B further addressed comments calling her materialistic (which she also talked about in an Instagram Live earlier this week) after accepting a Rolls-Royce from Offset for her birthday.

"A relationship is not only about gifts and s—," she said. "I'm just spoiled, so I'mma always get it. And what y'all want me to do? Not take it? Hell the f— yeah I'm gonna f—ing take it."

"I'm gonna take it and I needed a mommy car, I have a mommy car in Atlanta," she later added. "I needed something nice and smooth to ride in L.A. and that's what he gave me."

A fan then questioned Cardi's need for a "mommy car," saying that she had a chauffeur and "can't and don't drive."

"My driver does and when me and my kid get driven I love to be recline with my blankly while my kid watches her YouTube comfortably," she wrote.

The "Bodak Yellow" star ended the two-part clip by saying that the two are "work[ing] things out little by little slowly."

"It's crazy I've got to f—ing give you an explanation because they want to f—ing make thinkpieces of the ship is going on in my home. Y'all weird as hell," she said. "If that divorce s— didn't went to the courts, y'all wouldn't even know what the f— is going on so please stop."

On Thursday, after a fan suggested she and Offset seek couples therapy, Cardi B wrote, "I don't need none of that s—. I talk to God. My relationship is more then [sic] bag and cars before I even got my bday gift I took a break and we started talkin about our differences and wat we gotta change."

Earlier this week, Cardi B took to IG Live saying it was "hard not to talk to your best friend."

"You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she said then. "And it's really hard to have no d—. And it's just like, I don't know."

"We're just really, really, really just typical two young motherf—rs that got married early," she later added. "That's just what we are…. We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional ass relationships."