"[We're] just typical two young motherf—ers that got married early," she said in the video. "That's just what we are…. We’re no different than y'all's dysfunctional ass relationships"

Cardi B Reveals She's Back with Offset Amid Divorce: 'It's Hard Not to Talk to Your Best Friend'

Cardi B and Offset are seemingly back together.

Taking to Instagram Live Tuesday, Cardi B revealed that she decided to reunite with her husband, 28, during her birthday weekend celebrations in Las Vegas — just weeks after filing for divorce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm just a crazy bitch. One day, I'm happy and the next day I want to beat a n— up and f—n, 'I'm gonna teach ya ass motherf—n, I ain't playin' with you. You're gonna see,'" she said in the Live video. "And then it's like, I don't know, I just start missing..."

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she adds. "And it's really hard to have no d—. And it's just like, I don't know."

In the video, Cardi B calls herself "just a crazy bitch" again and addresses fan claims that she returned with him because she's "materialistic." (Offset gifted her a Rolls-Royce for her birthday.)

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Condemns Rumor That Her Divorce Is Because Offset 'Got a Girl Pregnant'

"I do like material things," she admits, before adding, "What do y'all want me to do?"

The "WAP" rapper then explained that their marital issues compared to any couple's relationship problems. The rapper pair share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

"We're just really, really, really just typical two young motherf—rs that got married early," she said. "That's just what we are…. We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional ass relationships."

Over the weekend, Cardi B celebrated her birthday with a celebrity-filled party. There, she was filmed kissing with Offset and later was seen giving him a lap dance. Offset also posted a video to his Instagram page in which he calls Cardi his "girl."

The day before her party, Cardi posted a video to Instagram revealing the bright pink billboard she was given on behalf of Kulture. "Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it," she captioned a video showing off the gift.

Image zoom Offset and Cardi B Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The billboard read "Happy Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture" and included a picture of the mother-daughter duo both wearing pink outfits with matching sunglasses and purses. The sign was also complete with a pink gift bow that stretched across the side.

The comment came after the Migos rapper revealed that he wanted to dye his hair a new color and asked his fans for input on social media. When one person expressed that the rapper looked "stressed out," Offset responded that the reason had to do with Cardi.

"I miss MRS. WAP," he wrote, referring to her August song with Megan Thee Stallion.