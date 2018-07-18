Cardi B to Perform Post-Baby at Upcoming Arkansas' MusicFest with Toby Keith, Gucci Mane and More

Baby Kulture’s first concert?

New mom Cardi B is set to headline this year’s genre-blending MusicFest in El Dorado, Arkansas, alongside fellow chart-topping artists Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Gucci Mane and Toby Keith on Oct. 18 through 20.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who toured throughout her pregnancy, welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on Tuesday, July 10, with husband Offset of Migos. The hip hop collective was one of last year’s headliners at the inaugural festival, hosted in the Murphy Arts District in El Dorado — a former oil-boom town in Southern Arkansas that’s reemerged as a center for arts, entertainment and culture thanks to a $100 million restructuring.

Concert goers will be exposed to a variety of artists across genres, ranging from hair metal to funk to country to hip hop.

“Even though we’ve only been open for eight months, it is astounding to see the direct and indirect impact [Murphy Arts District] has had on this entire region,” said district president Austin Barrow in a statement. “Audiences are responding incredibly well to our diversity of programming — from country, hip hop, Christian and rock concerts to Shakespeare festivals, children’s touring shows, and even the Shanghai acrobats.”

Early tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 20th, through Aug. 7, and start at $40 for general admission and $60 for the pit area closer to the stage. After that, regular pricing through October 18th bumps to $50 for general admission and $70 for the pit.

Cardi will headline the late night show at Griffin Music Hall at 11 pm on Friday Oct. 19 and Gucci Mane will play the same time slot at the same location on Saturday. Tickets for the late show are separate. For a full concert lineup and purchasing, visit the Murphy Arts District website.