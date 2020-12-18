New episodes of the Facebook Messenger series will drop every Thursday through February 4

Cardi B Attempts Ballet, Basketball and More in New Series Cardi Tries — See the Trailer

Cardi B is trying anything and everything!

On Thursday, the 28-year-old rapper launched a new video series, Cardi Tries___, via Facebook’s Messenger app, which features the "WAP" crooner attempting something new in each episode.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From ballet dancing to stunt car driving and firefighting to teaching, Cardi will be joined in each episode by experts in the field — including actress and choreographer Debbie Allen, basketball star Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, country music singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton and actress Michelle Rodriguez — as she attempts to learn more about different careers.

The new series is part of Facebook Messenger’s new Watch Together feature, which allows users to view Facebook Watch videos together in real-time. Viewers will be able to access the series by starting a call on Messenger, Instagram and Messenger Rooms and accessing the Watch Together menu.

New episodes of Cardi Tries___ will drop every Thursday through February 4.

Image zoom Cardi B | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cardi announced her newest venture on Thursday by sharing the trailer for the series.

"Get ready YALL! My new show Cardi Tries ___ launches today! Watch me try ballet, stunt car racing and basketball to name a few," the "I Like It" songstress wrote alongside the video, which promises to show the Grammy award-winning singer "like you've never seen her before."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a subsequent post, Cardi also gave fans a glimpse at the first Cardi Tries ___ episode, where she learns how to be a ballerina from Allen, 70.

"Have you done ballet before?" the Grey's Anatomy star asks Cardi in the preview, to which she replies, "I used to be a stripper."

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B and Kulture are the Coolest Mother-Daughter Duo in the Rap Game

Cardi's new Facebook Watch series comes after a successful year for the mother of one, who broke records with her chart-topping collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

Earlier this month, Cardi accepted the Billboard's woman of the year award from Breonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer. During her speech, Cardi B opened up about her journey to success.

"This year, when it came to music, I had so many things planned. I had so many projects that I wanted to come out," she started. "Unfortunately, due to COVID, I couldn't put out the visuals the way that I wanted, it messed up my creative space. I think everyone this year was just messed up."