Cardi B Reunites with Her 1st Grade Teacher During Visit to Her Old Elementary School

Cardi B hasn’t forgotten where she came from.

Earlier in November, Cardi made a special visit to her old elementary school, New York City’s P.S. 128 Audubon, which she attended for three years, according to TMZ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the lunchtime visit, which the outlet reports was unannounced, the “Money” rapper, 26, posed for photos with the students and reunited with her 1st grade teacher.

Although TMZ did not specify when the visit took place, Cardi appeared to be rocking the same hairstyle she wore while performing at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2018 on Oct. 28. She was also wearing the ‘do when she posted a lengthy response to claims Nicki Minaj made about their infamous New York Fashion Week brawl.

Cardi B Bennett Raglin/Getty

RELATED: Cardi B Is ‘Depressed’ Over How Much Weight She’s Lost: ‘I Don’t Like Looking Too Skinny’

Earlier this week, Cardi achieved one of her “childhood dreams,” revealing on social media that she had purchased her mother a house.

“Happiest day of my life,” Cardi said on social media as she gave her fans a tour of the property. “Last year, I was so thirsty to buy my mom a home, and I could only afford a house that cost $600,000, and you know, we live in New York.”

She peeked into a side room and showed off the foyer, complete with a staircase that has an elaborate banister. “I waited, I waited, I waited, I waited until I could afford a dream home,” she explained.

She noted that her 4-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari, who she welcomed in July with husband Offset, makes the house all the more worth it: “I’m emotional. … I’m just happy that when my daughter visits her grandma’s house, she’s going to come here.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Is Scared to Leave Daughter for Long Stretches of Time: ‘I Don’t Want Her to Forget Me’

Earlier this month, the new mother revealed that her daughter has already developed quite the decisive personality.

“She’s just getting smarter by the day,” Cardi told PEOPLE at the Los Angeles launch of Cardi B‘s Fashion Nova X Cardi B collection. “She’s recognizing everybody. She knows what she likes. She has attitude.”

“She’s just got personality,” added the proud mom.