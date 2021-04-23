Cardi B Says GOP Representative Criticizing Grammys Performance Should Focus on Police Brutality

Amid the fight for justice for late George Floyd and the victims who were killed by police, Cardi tweeted, "This gets me so mad ya don't even know!"

Cardi B believes U.S. politicians should focus on the nation's issues regarding racial injustice and police brutality — rather than her song "WAP."

In posts she shared on Twitter, the Grammy Award winner, né Belcalis Almanzar, 28, responded to Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman, 65, who on Thursday morning criticized her March 14 performance of the tune at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While speaking on the U.S. House floor, Grothman — a Republican — began, "I receive complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys."

"They wonder why we are paying the FCC (Federal Communications Commission, which regulates communications by radio, TV, wire, satellite and cable both domestically and abroad) if [the FCC] feels that this should be in living rooms across the nation."

He went on, "I realize that [Vice President] Kamala Harris has used her fame to promote this performer, but I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency."

"Wake up FCC and begin to do your job, the moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency," Grothman concluded.

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Cardi B Cardi B | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Soon after, the rapper responded to Grothman's comments, writing on Twitter Thursday morning, "This gets me so mad ya don't even know!"

"I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat [sic] state representative [Glenn Grothman] decide [sic] to talk about 🤔."

She continued in a separate tweet, "Mind you ... can't give a word about Jacob Blake [who was shot by officer Rusten Sheskey in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August] or give him proper Justice but this part of the reason why !!!!!"

"They giving seats to F—IN IDIOTS!!" Cardi wrote, "This is why people gotta vote, elect better people cause you got these dum [sic] asses representing states."

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Despite Grothman's criticism, California Rep. Maxine Waters, 82, praised the tune in February, during a virtual conversation with Cardi's "WAP" collaborator, fellow hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion.

"[WAP represents] the ability for women to take charge of what they want to say," Waters, a Democrat, told Megan during their virtual sit-down as part of the Grammy Award winner's cover story for Harper's Bazaar's March issue.

Megan Thee Stallion, Maxine Waters Megan Thee Stallion, Maxine Waters | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Rich Fury/VF20/Getty

"I had paid attention to the young gangster rap time when men were in charge ... They said whatever they wanted to say about women," she continued.

"But women didn't say, for a long time, what they could say or wanted to say or dared to say," added Waters.

The rapper, née Megan Pete, responded, "To be supported by another Black woman who sends the same message, I feel like, 'You know what, I am doing the right thing and I'm gonna keep doing it 'cause Maxine Waters said I can.'"