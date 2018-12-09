Cardi B Raps About Divorcing Offset — But He Still Declares, 'I Miss Cardi'

Cardi B says she’s ready to get a divorce, but is Offset?

During her performance at Chicago’s B96 Jingle Bash concert on Saturday night, the 26-year-old rapper changed a line from “MotorSport,” her collaboration with his music trio Migos and Nicki Minaj, to reflect her current relationship status now that the pair has split.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Altering the line where she rapped about how she and her husband “should sell that porn,” Cardi instead said, “I told him the other day / Yeah, we gon’ get a divorce,” according to a video posted by a fan.

Multiple outlets also reported Cardi used the new lyrics during Z100’s Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday, the same day she appeared in court on assault and reckless endangerment charges in connection with a fight earlier this year at a strip club in Queens.

Seemingly responding to the positive reaction from Cardi’s fans about the lyric swap, Offset, also 26, tweeted on Sunday, “F— YALL I MISS CARDI.”

The performances came just days after Cardi said via Instagram that she and the rapper, with whom she shares daughter Kulture Kiari, 4 months, had broken up after 15 months of marriage.

Offset/Twitter

RELATED: Woman Linked to Offset’s Sex Scandal Prior to Cardi B Split Says ‘I Don’t Know Him’

Early Wednesday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed she and her husband were calling it quits in a since-deleted video on Instagram, in which she says they “grew out of love.”

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby’s father for a hot minute now,” Cardi began.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she added. “It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Cardi B and Offset Frazer Harrison/Getty

Though fans were hoping the breakup was fake news, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE it’s the real deal, adding, “they have obviously had huge problems for a long time.”

“They’re still very close and really do care for one another,” the source further explained. “Their priority now is their daughter, and they plan to be solid co-parents.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B “Looked Sad” in First Appearance Since Split from Offset, Says Onlooker

Hours after Cardi’s announcement, the woman accused of coming between the pair, model Summer Bunni, issued a tearful apology about her role in the upcoming divorce.

“I have not messed with Offset since he’s had his baby,” she claimed in a video sent to TMZ. “I didn’t know how serious this marriage was. A lot of girls would just deal with this situation and just be like, ‘Yo, I’m the reason they’re getting a divorce.’”

“I feel ashamed,” continued Bunni, who appeared in a video with Cardi’s rap rival, Minaj, earlier this year. “It’s a lot, but just coming from me and to Cardi B and to our fans, to her family to her situation, these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home.”

The model, 20, also shared an apology on Instagram after her alleged text messages — which claimed to show Offset was interested in having a threesome with her and another rapper, Cuban Doll — were shared on social media. PEOPLE has not been able to authenticate the screenshots.

Summer Bunni Summer Bunni/Instagram

RELATED: Cardi B Learns She’s Nominated for 5 Grammys as She Leaves Court — See Her Hilarious Reaction

However, Cuban Doll, 20, has denied that she even knows the Migos member.

“I don’t know him. I never even spoke to him. I’ve never had any conversations with him,” the artist told TMZ. “He wasn’t actually texting me. I’m just caught in the middle … the other girl, she has no name … It’s all based off [Summer Bunni] trying to get clout. That’s the only thing it is.”