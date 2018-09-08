Cardi B Previously Threw Shoe at Love and Hip Hop Star: ‘That’s What Happens When You Talk S—’

Cardi B made headlines for her explosive fight with Nicki Minaj on Friday — but that wasn’t the first time the rapper has allegedly thrown a shoe at somebody.

During a Love and Hip Hop reunion in 2017, Cardi took off one of her red high heels and hurled it at her fellow costar Asia after Asia began responding to a question about text messages she had previously sent to her then-boyfriend Swift, with whom Cardi had admittedly been flirting.

“That’s what happens when you talk s—,” the “I Like It,” rapper shouted, while being held back by security as a small scuffle broke out.

After things calmed down and all the participants were back in their seats, Cardi added, “Don’t you know New York bitches is savages?”

Cardi later went on to admit that while she might have been “wrong” to flirt with Swift and didn’t know the two were an item, “at the end of the day, you still didn’t like me.”

“You judged me because I was a stripper. Say the truth,” she demanded, becoming increasingly more upset.

As tensions began to rise again between the pair, Asia asked Cardi what would happen if “you had to drop me,” and Cardi bounced up, lunging towards her costar.

Cardi was immediately restrained by security before returning to her seat so the pair could continue their conversation.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the altercation between Cardi, 25, and Minaj, 35, occurred seconds after Kelly Rowland “said hi to both of them” at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week on Friday.

The source went on to explain that Cardi “threw her shoe because she couldn’t get through” to Minaj, who “was there with eight or nine bodyguards.”

As for the welt on Cardi's head that she was seen exiting with, while the insider isn't sure what happened, they're confident that Minaj was not responsible for the injury. "The aggression obviously came from Cardi. Nothing seemed to start the fight other than Cardi seeing Nicki up close," the eyewitness added. "It definitely seems to stem from deeply rooted issues."

A rep for Rowland had no comment, and representatives for the rappers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Immediately following the incident, Cardi was escorted out by security while Minaj stayed inside, another source previously told PEOPLE.

“She left barefoot with her dress ripped and butt out,” the source added.

An NYPD Public Information Officer confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that there have been no updates in the case, noting that “at this point in time we don’t have a complaint on either side.” An NYPD PIO previously told PEOPLE that no arrests had been made and officials were on the scene after the argument.

Cardi later wrote a scathing Instagram post that did not mention Minaj by name, but suggested she had tried to sabotage Cardi’s career and had also spoken badly about Cardi’s 8-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—ing off!” she wrote.

On Saturday, Minaj plugged her album Queen on social media, which some fans took to be a statement about who emerged victorious from the ordeal.

Friday night’s fight comes after a long-running feud between the pair. While Minaj has denied that there was ever any bad blood between them, she has acknowledged that she felt “really, really, really hurt” by the way Cardi behaved following the release of “Motorsport,” their collaboration with Migos.

“I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, ‘Thank you.’ The first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’ came out, it really hurt me,” she explained during an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe in April. “She looked so aggravated and angry. And the only thing she kept saying was, ‘Oh, I didn’t hear that, I didn’t hear her verse.’ I was like… ’What? ’”