The 29-year-old rapper, who grew up in the Bronx, stepped up to cover funeral expenses for all 17 victims who died in an apartment building fire

Cardi B Praised by Man Who Lost 5 Family Members in Bronx Apartment Fire: 'You Are an Angel'

Cardi B is receiving a bittersweet thank-you after she promised to cover the funeral expenses of all 17 victims who died in a historic Bronx apartment building fire on Jan. 9.

Haji Dukuray, 61, lost his 37-year-old niece Haja Dukureh, her husband Haji Dukary, 49, and their three children — Mustapha Dukureh, 12; Mariam Dukureh, 11, and Fatoumata Dukureh, 5 — in the fire.

Dukuray told TMZ exactly what the kindness and generosity of the 29-year-old rapper, who grew up in the Bronx, meant to him during this time of grief and mourning.

"I would say Cardi B, you are an angel," said Dukuray, who used to travel from Delaware to visit his family. "I can't thank you enough. My family can't thank you enough for what you have done. I don't know you. I am sure you've never heard of my family. For you to step up and do what you did for us at this time, all I could do is pray to Allah for you. May Allah give you all your wishes and grant you everything in this world."

He continued, "I can't even imagine. I have five family members that I am planning to bury, and the financial aspect — we all know how expensive that can be, and for me not to worry about the cost at all was just a huge, huge help and a huge relief for my family."

The tragedy, which is believed to have been caused by a faulty electrical heater, is New York City's deadliest fire in three decades, according to the Associated Press.

All of the victims died from smoke inhalation in the 19-story apartment building fire, which was deemed an accident by the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Cardi is working with the Mayor's Fund's Bronx Fire Relief Fund to help victims' families, and she will also cover repatriation expenses because some victims will be buried in Gambia.

fox street bronx fire FDNY Firefighters, EMS and NYPD Officers on the scene of a major explosion and fire in the Bronx | Credit: Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service/Getty

In a press release issued Wednesday announcing she would cover the funeral expenses, Cardi offered sympathy to victims of the family.

"I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still," she said. "So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help."

"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," she continued.

Cardi added, "I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."

PEOPLE previously reported, per an NYPD release, that four members of the Drammeh family were among the victims: Fatoumata Drammeh, 50; Foutmala Drammeh, 21; Muhammed Drammeh, 12, and Nyumaaisha Drammeh, 19.