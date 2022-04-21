Cardi B Posts Supportive Tweets About Sexual Assault Awareness Month: 'No Means No!'

In a series of tweets posted Thursday, the rapper spoke out about Sexual Assault Awareness Month and encouraged her followers to speak up and not feel shame if they experience sexual misconduct

Cardi B wants her fans to stay safe and lower the stigma around discussing sexual misconduct.

In a series of tweets posted Thursday, the 29-year-old rapper spoke out about Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which occurs every April, and encouraged her followers to speak up and not feel shame if they experience sexual misconduct.

"Before April is over, don't forget it's sexual assault awareness month, no means no! It's [sic] doesn't matter what you wear, it doesn't matter who you are, male or female," wrote the Grammy winner. "For anyone going through this, the shame is not yours to carry… it's the monsters who do this."

A follow-up tweet saw Cardi shift her focus to parents of young children, encouraging them to let their children know to talk with their family members about uncomfortable situations. "Also parents we can't forget our children. There are sick people everywhere, daycare, schools, you name it," said the musician, who shares two kids with husband and rapper Offset: daughter Kulture, 3, and 7-month-old son Wave.

"Make sure you teach them from a [sic] early age," she continued, "no one is to touch your private parts & never be afraid to tell mommy & daddy when someone makes you uncomfortable."

After posting both tweets, a fan responded with more advice for children who may experience sexual assault. "Also teach them secrets are not good, no matter how small," wrote the Twitter user. "Sadly [family]/friends can tell them [it's] our secret [and] since they close they think [it's] ok, no secrets ever!! Also make sure u dont use that word either w them so they know secrets are bad and [should] be told."

"Yeup! That's how they manipulate kids," replied Cardi in agreement.

April 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which focuses on "both awareness and prevention of sexual assault, harrassment, and abuse," according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Earlier this month, Cardi and Offset, 30, spoke to Essence about waiting to publicly share Wave's name, explaining internet hate toward her first child played a role in the decision. "We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to [our daughter] Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through," Cardi told the outlet. "So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us."