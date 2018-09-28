Cardi B Hangs with Nicki Minaj's Ex-Boyfriend Meek Mill Weeks After Brawling with Rapper at NYFW

Three weeks after her explosive fight with Nicki Minaj, Cardi B was snapped on camera hanging out with the rapper’s ex Meek Mill.

The entertainers posed for photos together at the Billboard 2018 R&B Hip Hop Power Players event in New York City on Thursday.

Dressed in a lime-green trench coat with fur and her hair in a matching hue, Cardi — who dropped her new song “Taki Taki” with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Ozuna at midnight on the same day — looked chic two months after welcoming her daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset.

A source previously told PEOPLE that “there was tension” between Cardi and Minaj before their altercation went down on Sept. 7 at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week.

“It all happened 20 seconds after Kelly Rowland left Nicki Minaj — she was in between them,” a party guest said, adding that Rowland, 37, “said hi to both of them first” before leaving to go upstairs.

While the insider said it initially looked like Cardi, 25, and Minaj, 35, “might hug it out,” the situation quickly took a turn.

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child. She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki,” said the insider.

Immediately following the incident, Cardi was escorted out by security while Nicki stayed inside, another source previously told PEOPLE. “She left barefoot with her dress ripped and butt out,” said the source.

Cardi later wrote a scathing Instagram post that did not mention Minaj by name, but suggested that the Queen rapper had tried to sabotage Cardi’s career and had also spoken badly about her daughter.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—ing off!!” she wrote.

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Last July, Meek, 31, opened up about his split from Minaj six months after they split during a radio interview. The couple first went public with their relationship in March 2015.

“I always wanted Nicki my whole life … I bagged that,” he told Philadelphia radio station Power 99. “Of course breaking up with anybody you love is a loss, period.”