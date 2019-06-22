Cardi B Poses in Fenty Lingerie from Hustlers Movie Amid Indictment Over Strip Club Brawl

Cardi plays Diamond in the film, which follows revenge-seeking strippers who band together to scam their male Wall Street clients
Cardi B is showing off a new sultry look from the film Hustlers!
On Friday, the rapper, 26, shared a photo of herself in a dressing room on set, wearing nothing but a corset, sequin nipple covers, fishnet tights and metallic booties.
“Diamond likes to wear @fenty lingerie #HUSTLERS,” Cardi captioned the shot, tagging Rihanna‘s intimate wear collection and using her character’s name.
Cardi, along with Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, KeKe Palmer and Julia Stiles are coming together for the upcoming drama, which will follow revenge-seeking strippers who band together to scam their male Wall Street clients out of thousands of dollars, Deadline reported.
The film, directed by Lorene Scafaria (The Meddler) and produced by STXfilms, is based on the 2015 New York Magazine article “The Hustlers At Scores,” written by Jessica Pressler. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are producing the project alongside Lopez and her Second Act producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.
Hustlers is set to hit theaters on Sep. 13, 2019.
Cardi’s steamy post comes after news broke that the rapper has been indicted by a Queens grand jury over a real life strip club brawl she was allegedly involved in last August, PEOPLE confirmed.
Cardi is alleged to have ordered an assault on two bartenders, identified as Jade and Baddie G, at Angel’s Strip Club over her belief that Jade slept with Cardi’s husband, Offset.
A police spokesperson previously told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.,” leaving both bartenders with injuries. NBC New York reported Cardi was caught on camera allegedly tossing an ice bucket at the women.
The “Press” star was initially only charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment, but — after rejecting a plea deal in April — will now face 14 charges, two of which are counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, a Queens district court spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE.
Other charges will include criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment for her alleged part in the brawl.
The indictment will not be unsealed until her arraignment in a Queens courtroom, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, ABC News reports.
Cardi B’s attorney Jeff Kern did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, though he previously told reporters he was “aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night. We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”
Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the alleged victims, begged to differ.
“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes,” he told PEOPLE in a statement last fall. “Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks.”
In October, Cardi surrendered to police and was subsequently arrested, fingerprinted, had a mugshot taken and was charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.
Months later, on December 7 — the same morning the “Money” rapper received five Grammy nominations — Cardi appeared in court on assault and reckless endangerment charges after a summons was issued for her connection with the attack.
The hearing proceeded quickly, with the judge issuing orders of protection for the alleged victims, according to the Associated Press. TMZ reports the rapper was warned to have no contact with either Baddie Gi or Jade, including comments or threats on social media, and was released without bail. The protective order was extended on January 31, according to NBC.
In April, Cardi reportedly rejected a plea deal, according to multiple outlets, including CBS New York. The Blast and ABC 7 report the deal would have called for Cardi to plead guilty to misdemeanor assault in the third degree. After conditions were met, the outlets report the case would have been dismissed and the rapper would not have had to serve any jail time.