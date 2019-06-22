Cardi B Poses in Fenty Lingerie from Hustlers Movie Amid Indictment Over Strip Club Brawl

Cardi B is showing off a new sultry look from the film Hustlers!

On Friday, the rapper, 26, shared a photo of herself in a dressing room on set, wearing nothing but a corset, sequin nipple covers, fishnet tights and metallic booties.

“Diamond likes to wear @fenty lingerie #HUSTLERS,” Cardi captioned the shot, tagging Rihanna‘s intimate wear collection and using her character’s name.

Cardi, along with Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, KeKe Palmer and Julia Stiles are coming together for the upcoming drama, which will follow revenge-seeking strippers who band together to scam their male Wall Street clients out of thousands of dollars, Deadline reported.

The film, directed by Lorene Scafaria (The Meddler) and produced by STXfilms, is based on the 2015 New York Magazine article “The Hustlers At Scores,” written by Jessica Pressler. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are producing the project alongside Lopez and her Second Act producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Hustlers is set to hit theaters on Sep. 13, 2019.

Cardi’s steamy post comes after news broke that the rapper has been indicted by a Queens grand jury over a real life strip club brawl she was allegedly involved in last August, PEOPLE confirmed.

Cardi is alleged to have ordered an assault on two bartenders, identified as Jade and Baddie G, at Angel’s Strip Club over her belief that Jade slept with Cardi’s husband, Offset.

A police spokesperson previously told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.,” leaving both bartenders with injuries. NBC New York reported Cardi was caught on camera allegedly tossing an ice bucket at the women.

The “Press” star was initially only charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment, but — after rejecting a plea deal in April — will now face 14 charges, two of which are counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, a Queens district court spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE.

Other charges will include criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment for her alleged part in the brawl.

Image zoom Cardi B BACKGRID

The indictment will not be unsealed until her arraignment in a Queens courtroom, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, ABC News reports.