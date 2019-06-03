Cardi B Performs ‘Press’ for the First Time After Postponing Concerts Due to Plastic Surgery

Cardi B was back in business Sunday as she returned to the stage to perform her single “Press” for the first time, days after she was forced to postpone a series of shows in order to recover from plastic surgery.

The rapper, 26, hit the stage in a neon yellow ensemble at Hot 97’s Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, twerking on all fours and hitting the splits during the energetic show.

Cardi also brought out surprise guests Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to sing their chart-topping hit “Old Town Road,” during which Cardi donned a cowboy hat and put on her best Western-inspired dance moves.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also welcomed a special guest to the stage in husband Offset, who joined her to perform their song “Clout.”

“Thank you so much Lil Nas for bringing out Billy Ray Cyrus,” she said in an Instagram video after the show, which was briefly halted by thunderstorms. “I couldn’t even f—ing believe it, like when I was on stage, I was like ‘Ah! I don’t know what to do … I’m just gonna dance like a motherf—ing idiot.’ ”

The return comes after Cardi was forced to take time off of work last month in order to heal from plastic surgery, including liposuction and a breast augmentation.

“You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money,” she said during an Instagram Live. “I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows … like I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows.”

“But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do,” she said. “My breasts gotta —ing heal, and it is what it is.”

She further explained that while her surface stitches had healed, her internal stitches had not, and her doctor had urged her to take a break from performing.

“I gotta get better. The way that my body be swelling up when I catch planes and s—, it’s so scary that I be freaking out. Like I really be freaking out.”

Her rep previously confirmed her time off to PEOPLE last month.

“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery,” her rep said. “Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.”

Meanwhile, the star — who dropped “Press” last Friday — also reminisced on her first Summer Jam back in 2017, when she joined Remy Ma on the stage alongside Lil‘ Kim and Queen Latifah.

“First and only time I did summer jam. I was nervous as f— and Remy [Ma] gave me the opportunity,” Cardi wrote on Instagram in a throwback video. “FOREVA grateful. I’m nervous today like that day….see ya later ❤️”

Other stars at the radio station’s annual show included Meek Mill, Migos and Tory Lanez.

Wendy Williams also made a surprise appearance to support DJ Boof, who serves as her morning talk show’s in-house DJ.

“Shoutout to Wendy pulling up on us,” Boof wrote on a photo he shared to Instagram of him posing backstage with Williams.