See Cardi B Perform for First Time After Pleading Not Guilty to Felony Strip Club Brawl Charges

Cardi Cruise
Cardi B performed at sea on the 2019 Days of Summer Cruise with CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka. The Days of Summer Cruise, which is a four-day, three-night hip-hop cruise, set sail on June 28 from Miami, Florida, and will visit Half Moon Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas.
The cruise performance marked Cardi’s first show since she pled not guilty to numerous charges in her legal battle over a strip club brawl.
The rapper performed several of her songs, including “Money Bag” off Invasion of Privacy.
The cruise was hosted by DJ Khaled.
It looks as though Cardi will be leaving her 7-month-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with husband Offset, at home, as no kids are allowed on this cruise. In fact, all guests must be over 18 years old to board, and those between 18 and 21 must travel with a relative or guardian who is 25 or older.
Cardi B wasn’t the only performer during the cruise. Post Malone was also a headlining act, hitting the stage on Saturday.