See Cardi B Perform for First Time After Pleading Not Guilty to Felony Strip Club Brawl Charges

Cardi B performed on the 2019 Days of Summer Cruise hosted by DJ Khaled and featured Post Malone
By Janine Rubenstein
June 30, 2019 05:00 PM

1 of 7

Cardi Cruise

Shaugn Cooper

Cardi B performed at sea on the 2019 Days of Summer Cruise with CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka. The Days of Summer Cruise, which is a four-day, three-night hip-hop cruise, set sail on June 28 from Miami, Florida, and will visit Half Moon Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Press

Shaugn Cooper

The cruise performance marked Cardi’s first show since she pled not guilty to numerous charges in her legal battle over a strip club brawl.

3 of 7

Lookin' Like a Money Bag

Shaugn Cooper

The rapper performed several of her songs, including “Money Bag” off Invasion of Privacy.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Anotha One

Ivan Berrios

The cruise was hosted by DJ Khaled.

Advertisement

5 of 7

Bardi Gang

Shaugn Cooper

It looks as though Cardi will be leaving her 7-month-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with husband Offset, at home, as no kids are allowed on this cruise. In fact, all guests must be over 18 years old to board, and those between 18 and 21 must travel with a relative or guardian who is 25 or older.

6 of 7

Okurrr

Shaugn Cooper

Cardi B wasn’t the only performer during the cruise. Post Malone was also a headlining act, hitting the stage on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.