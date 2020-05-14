Cardi B, Oprah, Lil Nas X and More Team with Miley Cyrus to Honor 2020 Graduates amid Coronavirus

"Congrats, congrats, congrats! Don’t let no coronavirus or nothing take this special moment from you," Cardi B says

As the world continues practicing social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stars are doing their part to help those who are not able to walk in a traditional graduation ceremony feel special.

Miley Cyrus will also participate in the virtual commencement ceremony, titled #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, taking place online Friday at 11 a.m. EST. Cyrus will perform her 2009 song "The Climb."

The streaming event will be available on Facebook Watch and facebook.com/facebookapp. Highlights and more will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, plus on contributors’ social media accounts.

"I just wanna say congrats to all my high school and to all my college graduates. Congrats, congrats, congrats!" said Cardi, 27, in a special video taped for the event. "Don’t let no coronavirus or nothing take this special moment from you."

"You most likely picked your college already so let’s just say how to pick classes," she continued. "When you go to college, I feel like they just offer you so many different classes and it’s so fun, but make sure that the classes you’re going to take [are] going to benefit you one day."

The star also provided advice about course selection for those starting college this fall. "Make sure you research careers that [are] around the money that you want to make in the future," she said. "It’s like, 'Okay, when I finish and I go get a job, is this job gonna help me pay my college debt? Is it gonna help me live the lifestyle that I want?'"

"It’s more than a diploma," added Cardi. "It’s more than graduation. It’s knowledge. It’s knowing that you took it, that you went through those hard nights studying."

The star closed off her speech by celebrating those who are earning their undergraduate degrees. "To this day, I just replay my high school memories in my head and for the college ones, I ain’t finish college but I went. I just wanna say congrats. Now you’re about to start your life, you’re about to make some money. You’re about to show your skills on what you worked for."

In his own encouraging video, McConaughey commemorated this year's graduating class. “You graduated, you finished what you started, congratulations,” McConaughey sang with a dance.

“You are originals, enjoy that. There will always be only one graduating class of 2020 who did it the way you’re doing it now," added the actor, 50. "The big learning is coming in the future for you, I promise you — the experiential learning where you get to put what you’ve learned in school to task."

"This is when it gets fun. This is when it gets hard. Don’t bother yourself too much if you’re not quite sure what you wanna do in life. I’m 50. I have many days where I’m still not quite sure what I wanna be. But I work on it. I stay in the process. [I] try to enjoy it as much as I can," he concluded. "Take care of yourselves. Take care of your loved ones. Live in a way now where you can look back later and say, ‘I think I handled that pretty well. Congratulations self.' Alright, alright.”

“We hope Friday’s broadcast with a commencement address from Oprah Winfrey and remarks from Cardi B, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Awkwafina and many more gives the Class of 2020 the recognition they deserve and provides words of wisdom to inspire them for their next chapter. We can't wait to see what they do next!” Marne Levine, VP of Global Partnerships, Business and Corporate Development tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Since coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March, people have been finding creative ways to celebrate momentous occasions like birthdays, weddings and baby showers while keeping with current safety measures. Many stars have also held fundraising events to support those impacted financially by the virus.