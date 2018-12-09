'Wiser' Cardi B Opens Up About Offset Split: I'm Not Doing 'This for Publicity'

Even though Cardi B and Offset are no longer together, she’s learned a lot from the Migos rapper.

In an Instagram Live video on Sunday, recorded while the “Money” rapper, 26, was getting her makeup done, she opened up about her split from Offset for the first time since announcing that the pair had called it quits earlier this week.

“I learned a lot,” she told her thousands of followers watching along — which at one point included Lindsay Lohan. “I ain’t really know much about the music industry and you know my husband helped me. He made me wiser. He let me open my eyes to a lot of things, and even though we are not together anymore, I learned a lot.”

Cardi also slammed those who assumed the couple had split “for publicity.”

“I just really hate how people say we trying to do this for publicity,” she continued, adding that the couple had their own careers and their daughter Kulture Kiari, 4 months, to focus on. “Think we want to put our life out there for what — what we gain from publicity? Nothing.”

During the video, Cardi did not speak directly to the camera, instead aiming it towards what appeared to be the ceiling.

During the video, she also slammed people who assumed that her entire relationship with Offset had been fake.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of people say that my relationship was fake. Bitch, there’s certain things called love,” she said, according to a clip posted by a fan. “People do fall in love. Like my relationship was never fake. I met this n—, he was on my ass, I gave him a chance and we fell in love with each other.”



“But we never did anything for publicity, bitch. You think I got f— pregnant, could have ruined my career for f— publicity,” she added.

Cardi went on to share that 2018 has been “one of the greatest but one of the most hardest years” of her life.

“You know, I feel like I got critiqued the most this year, my pregnancy, it was just extremely emotional, and I feel like a lot of bitches was trying me from left to right,” she shared, adding that the “pressure” to work constantly meant she wasn’t able to spend as much time with her loved ones, including “my relationship partner.”

“I just put my work before everything and everybody and it’s always gonna be like that,” she said. “Now that I have s—, I ain’t never gonna let it go.”

The Instagram Live video was filmed shortly after news broke that during recent Jingle Bash concerts, Cardi had altered a line from “MotorSport,” her collaboration with Migos and her rap rival Nicki Minaj, to reflect her current relationship status.

Altering the line where she rapped about how she and her husband “should sell that porn,” Cardi instead said, “I told him the other day / Yeah, we gon’ get a divorce,” according to a video posted by a fan.

Seemingly responding to the positive reaction from Cardi’s fans about the lyric swap, Offset, also 26, tweeted on Sunday, “F— YALL I MISS CARDI.”

Early Wednesday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed she and her husband were calling it quits in a since-deleted video on Instagram, in which she says they “grew out of love.”

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby’s father for a hot minute now,” Cardi began.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she added. “It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Though fans were hoping the breakup was fake news, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE it’s the real deal, adding, “they have obviously had huge problems for a long time.”

“They’re still very close and really do care for one another,” the source further explained. “Their priority now is their daughter, and they plan to be solid co-parents.”