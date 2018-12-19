Cardi B Reveals She Does Miss One NSFW Thing About Offset: 'I'm About to Relapse and Call'

Cardi B may not want husband Offset back, but there’s at least one thing about him she misses.

On Tuesday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper — who shares 5-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset — hopped on her Instagram Live, where she revealed to her followers that she missed Offset’s … penis.

“I miss the D,” she said in the now-expired video, which was captured by a fan and posted to YouTube. “I miss it, a lot.”

Between sips of her coffee, Cardi went into graphic, NSFW detail about Offset’s private parts.

“I want it,” she said. “I’m about to relapse and call.”

Cardi B and Offset Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cardi’s clip came just days after Offset, 27, offered a very public olive branch to his estranged wife — crashing her headlining performance at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles over the weekend with three boxes consisting of 2,000 stem roses worth $15,000 from Venus ET Fleur that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi.”

“In front of the world, I love you,” Offset said, begging her to reignite their romance.

Sadly, his gesture didn’t seem to work. Cardi appeared irritated as she responded to Offset at length — off of the microphone.

At one point during the testy exchange, the lights went dim onstage. After Cardi seemingly made her point, Offset walked off the stage, and stagehands wheeled off his tribute to her.

Cardi B and Offset Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

RELATED: Cardi B Defends Her Publicist for Helping Offset Crash Stage as the Migos Rapper Apologizes

Later, Cardi B addressed the situation in an Instagram video, saying that fans slamming her “baby father” is “not going to make me feel any better.”

“It became public, and I just want things to die down. I just need time so we can see eye to eye. I can’t predict the future, I don’t know,” she said.

Offset later spoke about his move on social media, tweeting on Sunday, “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too.”

He added, “Thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”

Offset and Cardi B Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Cardi announced on Instagram that “things just haven’t been working out” with her husband “for a long time” and that “we are not together anymore” following a slew of cheating allegations against the Migos rapper.

No matter her troubles, Cardi seems to be looking forward to the future and seeing success.

“2019 I’m coming strong,” she said on Tuesday’s Instagram Live. “I’m coming very strong. I’m doing a lot in 2019.”

That includes making money moves. “I feel like in 2019, I feel like I can do $50 million by the end of 2019,” she said. “And I feel like I can do it, and I can make it. I’m saying $50 million because it’s a safe number. I feel like I got a lot of goals I want to complete and I feel like I can make it.”

She later teased a new song on the social media platform, which includes the lyrics “Cardi don’t need more press.”