"While he was doing the song and everything, he kept looking at me and smiling," she said in a Twitter audio recording

Cardi B Reveals Steamy Details About What Happened 'Right After' Recording 'Um Yea' with Offset

Cardi B isn't leaving anything for the imagination when it comes to the studio recording session of her song "Um Yea" with husband Offset.

On Monday, Cardi, 28, revealed some steamy details about the moments they shared as she decided to appear on the track at the last minute.

"I don't want to give you this weird, fake ass romantic, awkward story, but I remember this one time when I was in the studio with Offset and he was doing 'Um Yea,' the song that me and him have together," she began in an audio recording she shared on Twitter.

"And while he was doing the song and everything, he kept looking at me and smiling and s— while he was making the song and then I told him, 'I want to get on the song,'" she explained. "So I just started writing my verse and everything and he was looking at me like, 'Oh s— girl!'"

And following the recording session, the two had sex, "right after."

Cardi and Offset released "Um Yea" in 2017, the same year they got married. It's among a number of tunes the lovebirds share together, including "Lick," "Motorsport," and "Drip" — the latter two tracks include Offset's fellow Migos stars Quavo, 30, and Takeoff, 26.

The rap couple share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Last month, shortly after Valentine's day, the Migos star was recorded giving their little one a manicure with pink nail polish. On her Instagram story, Cardi shared an adorable clip of the doting dad bonding with his daughter.

"He be entertaining her shenanigans," she wrote.

In December, the hitmaker opened up about raising their daughter — who she explained is blessed to be born into a wealthy family, unlike Cardi, who previously worked as an exotic dancer and grew up in the Bronx..

"My daughter came out of my p— rich," Billboard's 2020 Woman of the Year told the outlet at the time. "She lives a different lifestyle than I lived... This girl gets in a pool every single day. I can't swim because I barely went to the pool."

But the proud mama strives to ingrain meaningful values into her daughter.