Cardi B and Offset Translate the Lyrics to Their Song 'Clout' for 'Old People'

Need help understanding the lyrics to Cardi B and Offset‘s songs? Jimmy Kimmel is here to help.

During Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel hosted a new edition of his segment “New Lyrics for Old People,” which translates younger musicians’ lyrics for people of an older generation.

The host invited Cardi and Offset to perform the lyrics of their song “Clout” on the late night show, as Kimmel offered his translation services.

Offset began the segment, rapping, “Straight out the streets to a penthouse / Miami beach/ Yayo.”

“I came from humble beginnings and now I own a condominium in Florida. Yayo,” Kimmel translated, as Cardi, 26, and Offset, 27, smiled their approval.

“Swapping our cars with my bitch / I bought her the Lambo she bought me the Wraith,” Offset rapped next, as Kimmel said, “That means his wife and I exchanged cars and jewelry, correct?”

Cardi then rapped her part of the song: “Look, whole lotta people need to hear this / It’s a lotta names on my hit list.”

“That means, ‘Everyone listen closely, because I’m upset with a lot of you,'” Kimmel said.

After translating several more lines, Kimmel, 51, attempted to explain the main themes of the track.

“I think what we’ve learned here is there are a lot of people who are really trying to take some of your fame by taking shots at you and you guys have had enough of it, yes?” he said. “I should really be on the next song.”

“You should, because some people don’t understand our lingo and I think you would be really good at that,” Cardi responded.

Cardi and Offset released the steamy music video for “Clout” in April.

In the clip, the couple gets grabby amid a striking yellow background, with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper straddling the father of her 1-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari while donning leather gear and decked out in chains.

The song is the first single off of the Migo’s MC’s solo album, Father of 4.

Over the weekend, Cardi and Offset celebrated daughter Kulture’s first birthday — in the midst of New York City’s massive power outage.

Despite the darkness, Cardi revealed the party was still a blast, and thanked her partygoers from turning a “negative situation” into a “LITUATION” on Instagram.

“The fact that I wanted my daughter[‘s] party in 42nd street instead of [New] Jersey and to my f-ing luck New York had a power outage right on that Deum area!! BITCH THE DEVIL,” she captioned the post. “But WOW how a negative situation turn into a LITUATION !!!”

The star shared several photos from the bash to her Instagram story, including a sweet video of Kulture, wearing a rainbow dress, in the arms of dad Offset. Cardi also showed off the impressive dessert spread, which included a five-tier cake, cupcakes and more — all in keeping with the rainbow theme.